Bolton Wanderers will host Bristol Rovers at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday (December 2) in League One.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for promotion to the Championship. Bolton picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Fleetwood Town in their last league outing. Conor Bradley and Oladapo Afolayan got on the scoresheet in the final five minutes to overturn an early deficit. Bolton are fifth in the standings with 31 points from 18 games.

Bristol, meanwhile, have begun picking up points in the league in recent weeks after a difficult start to their season as they push for the top half of the table. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Peterborough United in their last league game. Scott Sinclair scored the sole goal of the game early after the restart.

The visitors are 15th in the league table, with 24 points from 19 games.

Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Bolton and Bristol. The hosts have won 13 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Bolton are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture.

Bristol are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Bolton have the joint-best defensive record in League One this season, conceding 15 goals.

Bristol have scored 30 league goals this season, most by any team in the bottom half of the standings.

Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers Prediction

Bolton are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in their three games before that. They have, however, lost just one of their last six league games at home and will look to capitalise on their home advantage.

Meanwhile, Bristol's latest result snapped their four-game unbeaten streak. They have been solid on the road recently and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Bristol Rovers

Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in all but one of Bolton's last six games.)

