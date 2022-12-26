Bolton Wanderers vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27th 2022

Bolton Wanderers will host Derby County at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday in another round of League One football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for promotion to the Championship. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 2-0 home win over Exeter City via first-half goals from Conor Bradley and Dion Charles.

Bolton have picked up 35 points from 21 games this season and currently sit fifth in the League One standings. They will aim to build on their latest results and continue their push up the table.

Derby County are playing well at the moment but have particularly struggled to pick up wins even in games they have dominated. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 4-0 trouncing of Forest Green Rovers, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scoring the opener before David McGoldrick netted a hat-trick.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their midweek opponents in the league table and can leapfrog them with a win on Tuesday.

Bolton Wanderers vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 95th meeting between Bolton and Derby. The hosts have won 32 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won four more. There have been 26 draws between the two sides.

The visitors have won all but one of their last five games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 11.

The home side have scored 26 goals this season, the fewest of all the teams in the playoff spots.

Derby have conceded 17 league goals this season. Only Barnsley (16) have conceded fewer.

Bolton have picked up 23 points on home turf this season. Only league leaders Plymouth Argyle (30) have picked up more.

Bolton Wanderers vs Derby County Prediction

Bolton are on a run of back-to-back wins. They have won three of their last four home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Derby County are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions but have won just one of their last four League One games. They are undefeated in their last four away games after going winless in their four games prior and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Derby County

Bolton Wanderers vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but two of the hosts' last six matches)

