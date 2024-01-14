Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2024 

Luton Town visit the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday to face Bolton Wanderers in a third round replay of their FA Cup tie.

Last Sunday, the sides played out a 0-0 stalemate in Luton, with the hosts unable to capitalize on their dominance - the Hatters mustered 18 shots in the game, including six on target, and held 63% of the possession.

Rob Edwards' side will aim to be more efficient and clinical this time around, and will be confident of their chances after securing a late 1-1 draw to Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.

Carlton Morris scored the equalizer for Luton in the 92nd minute to earn a point.

Bolton, plying their trade in League One, beat Accrington Stanley in the Football League Trophy on Thursday in what was a huge boost ahead of the FA Cup replay.

Cameron Jerome and Aaron Morley scored apiece to put Bolton 2-0 up before Alex Henderson pulled one back for Accrington. Kyle Dempsey netted a third one for the visitors late on to seal the tie.

Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 previous clashes between the sides, with Bolton winning 17 times and losing to Luton on 10 occasions.

There have been 10 draws between the sides, including three in their last four clashes; their last encounter ended in a 0-0 draw on 7 January 2024.

Bolton and Luton will meet in the FA Cup for the fourth time in a row; their last matchup in a league was in April 1995.

Bolton Wanderers thrashed Luton 6-1 on the latter's last visit to their stadium, and that was in an FA Cup rematch too (January 1997).

Bolton have progressed from four of their five FA Cup ties against Luton, with the exception being a 1-0 defeat in February 1973.

After five exits in the FA Cup third round, Luton have reached the fourth round in their last three campaigns.

Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton Town will be kicking themselves for not taking their chances in the first clash, and now face a daunting rematch away to Bolton, who are on a good run of form.

Although the Hatters are playing two tiers above them, we're going with a shock result here.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Luton Town

Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bolton Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes