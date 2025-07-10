Bolton Wanderers vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Bolton Wanderers will square off against Orlando Pirates at Marbella Football Center in a pre-season friendly on Friday. Both teams will play their first friendly of the pre-season here.

The Wanderers concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a six-game winless run. In their final Football League One outing of the last season, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stevenage.

The Buccaneers finished second in the South African Premiership last season and concluded the campaign on a five-game unbeaten streak. They will play four friendlies over the course of two weeks in Spain.

Bolton Wanderers vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Bolton will meet a South African team for the first time.

The Buccaneers had a preseason camp in Spain last season as well, playing four games. They drew two while recording a win and suffering a defeat. Notably, they had scored two goals apiece in three games in that period.

Bolton played six friendlies in the pre-season in 2024, recording three wins.

The Wanderers are winless in their last six games. Interestingly, they have scored and conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.

The Buccaneers have scored one goal apiece in their last four games.

The Wanderers have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

The Buccaneers have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that defeat registered against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final in May.

Bolton Wanderers vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

The Wanderers concluded the 2024-25 campaign with two consecutive draws and will look to begin the pre-season with a win. Will Forrester and Sam Dalby picked up injuries recently and have not been included in the squad for this match.

The Buccaneers have appointed Abdeslam Ouaddou as the new manager this season, and he will look to get his reign underway with a win. They have suffered just one loss since April and will look to build on that form.

With both teams set to play for the first time in the pre-season, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Orlando Pirates

Bolton Wanderers vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

