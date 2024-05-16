Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2023-24 

Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the finals of the Football League One promotion play-offs.

It's a one-off tie, so the margin for error is minimal, and the winner of the contest will secure a place in the EFL Championship next season.

Having finished third in the regular league phase of the season, Bolton overcame a spirited Barnsley 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the play-offs. The Wanderers won the first leg 3-1 away, but lost 3-2 at home as Barnsley threatened a comeback in the tie.

But the hosts survived a late scare to progress on aggregate.

On the other hand, Oxford United finished in fifth place and had accrued 10 points fewer than Bolton Wanderers. In the playoffs, the Yellows beat Peterborough 1-0 in the first leg followed by a 1-1 draw away from home, which was enough to reach the finals.

Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United Head-To-Head

There have been 29 clashes between the sides in the past, with Bolton winning on 12 occasions and losing to Oxford just eight times.

The latter's last win in the fixture came back in October 2022, when the side picked up a 3-1 win away from home in League One. This season, the rivals drew 0-0 in Oxford before a 5-0 thrashing by Bolton at home.

Bolton Wanderers Form Guide in League One: L-W-D-W-D

Oxford United Form Guide in League One: D-W-W-D-L

Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United Team News

Bolton Wanderers

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Carlos Mendes will remain on the sidelines for the Wanderers as they continue their recovery from injuries. Dion Charles will be their main man to bag goals upfront, having netted twice against Barnsley in the first leg of their promotion playoffs.

Injured: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Carlos Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Oxford United

The Yellows have no injury concerns as head coach Des Buckingham will be able to call upon his favored XI for the all-important clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United Predicted XI

Bolton Wanderers (3-1-4-2): Nathan Baxter; Gethin Jones, Ricardo Santos, Eoin Toal; Josh Sheehan; Josh Dacres-Cogley, Randell Williams, Paris Maghoma, George Thomason; Dion Charles, Aaron Collins

Oxford United (4-1-4-1): Jamie Cumming; Fin Stevens, Elliott Moore, Ciaron Brown, Joe Bennett; Cameron Brennagan; Owen Dale, Ruben Rodrigues, Tyler Goodrham, Josh Murphy; Mark Harris

Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United Prediction

Barnsley exposed Bolton's defense in the second leg, and Oxford will be aiming to capitalize on the shortcomings of their opponents.

However, the Yellows don't have a good recent record in the fixture, and could lose by a small margin.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Oxford United