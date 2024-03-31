Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Bolton Wanderers host Reading at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Monday (April 1) in the Football League One, looking to return to winning ways after two games.

After going four games without a loss, the Whites went down 1-0 to Derby County before a goalless stalemate with Stevanage in their most recent outing on Friday. With 75 points from 40 games, Bolton are down in third position in the points table, six behind Derby but with a game in hand.

Following 18 wins in their first 30 league games, Ian Evatt's side have won just four times from their next 11. Having emerged as a promotion-favourite earlier in the campaign, Bolton are out of contention for a direct promotion, and as things stand, will go into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Reading are down in 17th position with only 45 points from 40 games, six points clear of the relegation zone. However, there has been improvement in their results lately, with the Royals winning three of their last five games, including their most recent two outings.

Reading crushed Cambridge United 4-0 followed by a 1-0 win over Northampton Town. They are aiming to register a third consecutive victory for the first time this season.

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 clashes between the sides before, and, interestingly, the spoils are shared equally with 14 wins each.

Bolton have beaten Reading once in 11 encounters, a 1-0 win away from home in the Championship in August 2018.

This fixture has seen 10 draws since their first encounter in 1901; six of them have come in the last 11 years alone.

Reading beat Bolton 2-1 at home earlier this season. The Royals are looking to complete a league double over the hosts for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Prediction

Bolton are placed much higher than Reading, but their form hasn't been the best, with just one league win in five games. The Royals, meanwhile, are on the up again, with their confidence running high. Expect them to beat the Wanderers again.

Prediction: Bolton 1-2 Reading

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Reading

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes