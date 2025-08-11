Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025

Bolton Wanderers will host Sheffield Wednesday at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Wednesday in the first round of the 2025-26 League Cup campaign. The home side picked up a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday to record their first win of the campaign and will now be looking to kick on from that this week.

They opened their cup campaign last season against Mansfield Town, playing out a 1-1 draw with the Stags in normal time before going on to win the contest on penalties.

Sheffield Wednesday are enduring a turbulent spell at the moment, with financial issues casting a shadow on the new season. They faced freshly relegated Leicester City in their Championship opener on Sunday and lost 2-1, taking a one-goal lead into the break thanks to a Nathaniel Chalobah strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second half.

Like their midweek opponents, the visitors also picked up a positive result in their Carabao Cup opener last season as they beat Hull City 2-1 via a first-half brace from former Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill.

Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 127 meetings between Bolton and Wednesday. The home side have won 56 of those games while the visitors have won 41 times, with their other 30 contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a League One clash back in March 2023 which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Wednesday are one-time winners of the Carabao Cup and have finished runners-up on another occasion. Bolton, meanwhile, have never won the home cup, although they have finished runners-up twice.

Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Trotters' win over Plymouth last time out marked their first competitive victory in eight games. They are slight favorites heading into the midweek clash but will need to avoid complacency to get the work done.

The Owls are on a three-game winless run in competitive action. Their squad has been severely depleted over the summer due to unpaid wages and they could suffer for that this week.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bolton Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

