Bolton Wanderers vs Shrewsbury Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2024 

Bolton Wanderers host Shrewsbury Town at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday in League One, looking to close the gap on second-placed Derby County.

With 82 points from 43 games, Bolton are currently third in the league table, with a game in hand over Derby, who are four points clear of them. A win here would take the Trotters within a point of the Rams in their bid for a direct promotion.

However, Ian Evatt's side have struggled lately, winning only two of their last five games as this slump in form has threatened to derail their fight for promotion. In their last encounter, Bolton drew 1-1 with leaders Portsmouth at home in a resolute display which kept their mighty visitors at bay.

On the other hand, Shrewsbury Town are languishing in 19th position with 46 points from 43 games, and are winless in their last four matches. Following consecutive draws to Oxford United and Bristol Rovers, the Salopians went down to Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers in back-to-back games.

It has left them only eight points clear of the relegation zone, but with only three games remaining in the campaign, their survival is all but assured.

Bolton Wanderers vs Shrewsbury Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have only been eight clashes between the sides in the past, with Bolton Wanderers winning six times and losing just once to Shrewsbury Town.

Shrewsbury's only prior victory over Bolton came in December 2022, when the side won 3-2 at home.

Having beaten Shrewsbury Town earlier this season, Bolton Wanderers are looking to complete a league double over the side for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Bolton's Aaron Collins has scored in their last three games, netting five times in total.

Bolton have lost just one of their last nine games, and remain unbeaten in their last four.

Bolton Wanderers vs Shrewsbury Town Prediction

Bolton Wanderers have a terrific record in the fixture which gives them an edge here. Shrewsbury are coming off the back of consecutive defeats and look vulnerable at the moment.

The Trotters could pounce on the opportunity to secure another win in the fixture against Shrewsbury Town.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Shrewsbury Town

Bolton Wanderers vs Shrewsbury Town

Tip 1 - Result: Bolton Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No