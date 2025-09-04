Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Bolton Wanderers will host Wimbledon at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday in the seventh round of the 2025-26 EFL League One campaign. Both teams will be keen to get a result and move higher up the league table early in the season.
Bolton’s draw away to Blackpool last weekend marked the Wanderers’ fourth consecutive 1-1 draw in the league, leaving them in 14th place after the opening six games of the season. The hosts have since picked up a win in the EFL Trophy during the week, defeating Rotherham 1-0 on Tuesday, and will hope to build on that result on their return to league action this weekend.
Wimbledon are two points and two places above Saturday's hosts despite dropping points late in the day in their 3-2 defeat to Bradford last time out in League One. The newly-promoted visitors won four of their opening six games of the season in all competitions, but have since lost three consecutive games.
The visitors will need to turn things around when they make the trip to Horwich this weekend, or could risk falling as low as 16th place by the end of this matchday.
Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on six previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Bolton have won two of those games while the remaining four have ended in draws.
- The two clubs last faced off in a League One clash back in February 2022, which the Trotters won 4-0.
- The hosts have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five editions of this fixture.
- Wimbledon have scored eight goals and conceded six across six games played in League One this season.
- Bolton have scored and conceded the same number of goals in the English third tier so far (six).
Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Prediction
The Trotters are favorites to get the win this weekend, courtesy of their home advantage, but will need to improve on their offensive form to get all three points.
The Dons will fancy their chances of coming away with a point on the road, but will need to improve on their recent defensive lapses to avoid defeat.
Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Wimbledon
Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bolton Wanderers to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the previous six meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the visitors’ last seven games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)