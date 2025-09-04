Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Bolton Wanderers will host Wimbledon at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday in the seventh round of the 2025-26 EFL League One campaign. Both teams will be keen to get a result and move higher up the league table early in the season.

Ad

Bolton’s draw away to Blackpool last weekend marked the Wanderers’ fourth consecutive 1-1 draw in the league, leaving them in 14th place after the opening six games of the season. The hosts have since picked up a win in the EFL Trophy during the week, defeating Rotherham 1-0 on Tuesday, and will hope to build on that result on their return to league action this weekend.

Wimbledon are two points and two places above Saturday's hosts despite dropping points late in the day in their 3-2 defeat to Bradford last time out in League One. The newly-promoted visitors won four of their opening six games of the season in all competitions, but have since lost three consecutive games.

Ad

Trending

The visitors will need to turn things around when they make the trip to Horwich this weekend, or could risk falling as low as 16th place by the end of this matchday.

Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on six previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Bolton have won two of those games while the remaining four have ended in draws.

The two clubs last faced off in a League One clash back in February 2022, which the Trotters won 4-0.

The hosts have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

Wimbledon have scored eight goals and conceded six across six games played in League One this season.

Bolton have scored and conceded the same number of goals in the English third tier so far (six).

Ad

Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Prediction

The Trotters are favorites to get the win this weekend, courtesy of their home advantage, but will need to improve on their offensive form to get all three points.

The Dons will fancy their chances of coming away with a point on the road, but will need to improve on their recent defensive lapses to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Wimbledon

Ad

Bolton Wanderers vs Wimbledon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bolton Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the previous six meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the visitors’ last seven games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More