Boluspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Boluspor will host Galatasaray at the Bolu Ataturk Stadium on Thursday in the second round of the 2024-25 Turkiye Kupasi group-stage campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the Turkish second tier this season and now have a far tougher test ahead of them in the domestic cup this week.

They opened their group-stage campaign away at Eyupspor last month and were beaten 1-0, conceding the sole goal of the game midway through the second half.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have been superb in domestic action all season and will break from their title charge in the Super Lig as they return to cup football. They dropped points in their group opener last month, playing out a 2-2 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir with the now-departed Michy Batshuayi squandering a chance to win the game from the spot at the death.

Cimbom, who are the record winners of the Turkish Cup, now sit third in Group C with one point and will be looking to pick up their first win on Thursday.

Boluspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Boluspor and Galatasaray. The home side have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 25 times, with their other 11 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the last 16 of the 2018-19 Turkiye Kupasi campaign, with Cimbom winning the two-legged tie 5-1 on aggregate to register their fourth consecutive win in the fixture.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Galatasaray are the second-highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 54.

Boluspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Boluspor are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last five games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last five home games and will have to buck up their ideas when they lock horns with one of the nation's powerhouses this week.

Galatasaray are comfortable favorites for Thursday's game despite mixed results in recent matches and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Boluspor 1-3 Galatasaray

Boluspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Cimbom's last seven away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last 10 matches)

