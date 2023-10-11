Bonaire vs Anguilla Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023

Bonaire host Anguilla at Stadion Antonio Trenidat in the CONCACAF Nations League League C Group A on Thursday (October 12).

Both teams have played one game less in the Group A of League C. Saint Martin lead the standings with six points after winning their first two games. Bonaire and Anguilla lost their opening game to drop to the bottom of the three-team group with no points, with the former being second.

Bonaire have underwhelmed since the turn of the year and are coming off three straight losses. They have not been any stronger at home as well, winning one of their last five outings at the Stadion Antonio Trenidat.

Anguilla, meanwhile, sit bottom of the group after a goal difference of -7 as opposed to -1 for Bonaire. They're winless in 10 games, losing eight. Anguilla’s away form is poor, with four defeats in their last five games.

However, Bonaire are not a formidable opposition that could scare Anguilla, who're expected to stand their ground against the hosts. The two teams are facing off against each other for the first time.

Bonaire vs Anguilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bonaire have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored seven goals and conceded 10 in their last five games across competitions.

The two teams have competed only in League C, the lowest-ranked league.

Anguilla have drawn once and lost four times in their last five road games.

Bonaire have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Anguilla have drawn twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Bonaire: L-L-L-W-W, Anguilla: L-L-L-D-D

Bonaire vs Anguilla Prediction

There are four more games to decide the fate of the group, but both teams need to start raking in points to make up lost ground and catch up with leaders Saint Martin.

While Bonaire have scored one goal through Martinus in their 2-1 loss to Saint Martin, Anguilla were crushed 6-0 in their previous outing. Bonaire are expected to come out on top due to their marginally better better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Bonaire 3-1 Anguilla

Bonaire vs Anguilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bonaire

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Bonaire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Anguilla to score - Yes