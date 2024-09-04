Bonaire vs St. Vincent Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Bonaire and St. Vincent will trade tackles in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Thursday. The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 3-1 defeat to Sint Maarten in an international friendly in June 2024.

Chovanie Amatkarijo scored a brace for Sint Maarten while Elmer de Vries scored one goal. Bonaire's goal was scored by Gio-Reyna Felicia in the 64th minute.

St. Vincent, meanwhile, were last in action when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to El Salvador in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June 2024. First-half goals from Jairo Henriquez and Oalex Anderson ensured the game was level at the break. Rafael Tejada and Nelson Bonilla scored second-half goals to help the visitors leave with the win.

Bonaire gained promotion to League B of the Nations League as the best second-placed team in League C last season. St. Vincent's second-place finish in Group C saw them retain their spot in League B.

Both nations have been drawn alongside El Salvador and Montserrat in Group A.

Bonaire vs St. Vincent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed just once in the past, with St. Vincent claiming a 2-1 comeback win in the Nations League.

Ten of St. Vincent's last 11 games have produced three goals or more.

Four of St. Vincent's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Six of Bonaire's last eight games have produced over 2.5 goals.

St. Vincent remained in 173rd spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Bonaire form guide: L-D-L-W-W St. Vincent form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Bonaire vs St. Vincent Prediction

Bonaire are competing in League B of the Nations League for the first time in their history. They are winless in their last three games (two losses) but home advantage could make them go to an extra gear in search of victory.

St. Vincent are the favorites despite playing away from home. They are vastly more experienced at this stage, having competed in League B in each of the last three editions of the Nations League.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bonaire 1-2 St. Vincent

Bonaire vs St. Vincent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Vincent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

