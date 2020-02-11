Boost for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund prepare to sign Jadon Sancho’s replacement

Real Madrid v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund have expressed a strong interest in signing the Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis later in the summer, per Belgian news outlet HLN.

The Nigerian international has impressed Dortmund coach Lucien Favre who sees huge potential in the 22-year-old attacker. Dennis shot to fame earlier this season after scoring twice against Real Madrid in a Champions League group stage game.

Dennis is eyed as Jadon Sancho’s replacement

Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The report claims that Dortmund are resigned to losing Jadon Sancho this summer with Manchester United seriously interested in signing the England international.

The Bundesliga side managed to keep hold of the 19-year-old star amidst rumours of a January bid from the Red Devils. Spending well over £100 million in January did not convince the Old Trafford hierarchy who are now certain to make a summer offer for the former Manchester City youth star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been promised at least 2-3 world-class signings ahead of the next season with Sancho being on top of the manager’s wish list. Borussia Dortmund are expected to get in excess of £110 million from Sancho’s transfer which will be used in strengthening their core squad.

How will Dennis fit in at Dortmund?

Club Brugge v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round: First Leg

The 22-year-old Nigerian forward is equally comfortable playing as the lone striker as well operating from the wide areas. Dennis has the pace to burn and likes to make direct runs at his marker. Borussia Dortmund recently signed Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg and will need a dynamic right-winger to replace Sancho if he leaves Signal Iduna Park in the summer.

Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt will offer stern competition to Emmanuel Dennis who will need to earn his place in the team. The former FC Zorya attacker has already netted 5 goals in Belgium’s top-flight league and is ready to play for a bigger European club next season.

According to reports, Arsenal were interested in signing Dennis last season while there were concrete approaches made by Newcastle United, Wolves, and Brighton earlier this season. The attacker is likely to cost around €25-30 million and is destined to be one of the most exciting players of the coming decade.