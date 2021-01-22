Bordeaux vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action in Ligue 1 continues this Sunday afternoon, with Bordeaux facing off against Angers.

Just a single point currently separates these two sides. Bordeaux sit in ninth with 29 points, while Angers are one place above them with 30.

The hosts will aim to leapfrog their opponents this weekend with a win, while Angers will be determined to increase the gap.

Bordeaux vs Angers Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have started 2021 in fine form after a dodgy run at the end of 2020 saw them win just one of their last four games.

They drew with Metz in their first game of the New Year, and have since defeated both Lorient and Nice. The latter game was impressive, as they pulled off a 3-0 away win at the Allianz Riviera.

Overall, Bordeaux could score more goals. They’ve only managed 23 thus far, with plenty of sides below them scoring more. However, their tough defence has meant they’ve conceded only 21.

Angers, meanwhile, have enjoyed some decent results of late, defeating both Marseille and Lille in back-to-back games. Their last two matches have ended in defeat, but there’s no shame in losing to Monaco and Paris St. Germain.

However, Angers’ defence must be a concern, considering they have conceded 31 goals this season, the most in the top half of Ligue 1.

Advertisement

Recent results between the two sides have been mixed, but most notable is that Bordeaux defeated Angers 2-0 in the early stages of the current campaign.

Bordeaux form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Angers form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Non pas une, ni deux...

Voici TROIS bonnes raisons de passer un bon début de semaine ! ⚽⚽⚽



Les buts d'#OGCNFCGB sont là ⬇ pic.twitter.com/SfZSjPNHXh — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) January 18, 2021

Bordeaux vs Angers Team News

Bordeaux

Bordeaux will be without Otavio, who has suffered an Achilles rupture. Meanwhile, Mehdi Zerkane and Hatem Ben Arfa are expected to miss out on this game with injuries of their own.

Injured: Otavio, Mehdi Zerkane, Hatem Ben Arfa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Defender Enzo Ebosse has been ruled out of this match. Meanwhile, former Southampton star Sofiane Boufal and midfielder Thomas Mangani are also expected to miss out.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Sofiane Boufal, Thomas Mangani

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Bordeaux vs Angers Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic, Remi Oudin, Nicolas De Preville, Samuel Kalu, Hwang Ui Jo

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernadoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Ibrahim Amadou, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Mathias Lage, Lois Diony

Bordeaux vs Angers Prediction

This match is a tough one to call. Angers have lost their last two, but Bordeaux are a step down from PSG and Monaco, so the away side will be hopeful.

However, Bordeaux’s form has been excellent recently, which means they’ll also be confident of a win. Despite Angers’ questionable defence, they might have enough to secure a draw in what should be an entertaining game.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Angers