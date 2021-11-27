Bordeaux vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Bordeaux and Brest will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 15 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Metz last weekend. Opa Nguette and Remi Oudin both starred with braces in the game.

Brest were rampant in a 4-0 whitewash of Lens on home turf. Four different men got on the scoresheet to inspire Les Pirates to the win.

The victory propelled them to 13th spot in the table, having garnered 15 points from 14 matches. Bordeaux are two points and three places below them in 16th spot.

Bordeaux vs Brest Head-to-Head

The two sides have four wins apiece in their last 13 matches, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Steve Mounie and Romain Faivre scored late goals to help Brest complete a 2-1 comeback victory.

The hosts have shown a high penchant for draws, with three of their last five matches ending in a share of the spoils. Brest are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak, with their last three matches ending in victory.

Bordeaux form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Brest fom guide: W-W-W-D-D

Bordeaux vs Brest Team News

Bordeaux

Abdel Medioub (hamstring), Laurent Koscielny (thigh), Ui-Jo Hwang (ankle) and Paul Baysse (ACL) have all been sidelined due to injuries.

Injuries: Abdel Medioub, Laurent Koscielny, Ui-Jo Hwang, Paul Baysse

Suspension: None

Brest

Denys Bain (hamstring), Sebastien Cibois (Achilles tendon) and Paul Lasne (ACL) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Denys Bain, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne

Suspension: None

Bordeaux vs Brest Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Benoit Costil (GK); Mexer, Enock Kwateng, Stian Gregersen; Jean Onana, Otavio, Samuel Kalu, Remi Oudin; Yacine Adli; Alberth Elis, Jimmy Briand

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot (GK); Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Lucien Agoume, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre; Jeremy La Douaron, Steve Mounie

Bordeaux vs Brest Prediction

The two sides have been inconsistent this season. However, Brest have rediscovered their best form in recent weeks which does not bode well for Bordeaux, who tend to struggle on home turf.

Games involving the hosts tend to be high-scoring affairs and they currently find themselves outside the relegation zone on just goal difference.

Both sides will fancy their chances of winning the game and are likely to go all out in search of goals but we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bordeaux 2-2 Brest

Edited by Shardul Sant