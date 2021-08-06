Bordeaux vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Bordeaux face Clermont at the Matmut Atlantique in the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

Bordeaux will be hoping to improve on last season’s 12th-place finish, while newly promoted Clermont will be competing in France’s top flight for the first-ever time.

Can the newly-promoted side pull off an upset or will Bordeaux teach them a harsh lesson about life in Ligue 1?

Bordeaux vs Clermont Head-to-Head

Bordeaux’s 12th-place finish in 2020-21 was respectable in the end, given they slipped as low as 16th with just four games remaining.

Like many of Ligue 1’s teams, the summer has been tumultuous for Bordeaux. Manager Jean-Louis Gasset has now departed and has been replaced by Vladimir Petkovic – who guided Switzerland to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The club also narrowly avoided relegation due to financial irregularities following a successful appeal last month.

Meanwhile, Clermont were promoted from Ligue 2 after finishing runners-up to champions Troyes. Pascal Gastien’s men got stronger over the season, climbing from eighth at the halfway point to eventual glory.

While Clermont’s squad look unremarkable on paper, their season was genuinely excellent. They scored 61 goals, while only letting in 25 – giving them the best defense in Ligue 2.

They can also boast the talents of Ligue 2’s top scorer Mohamed Bayo, as well as Jim Allevinah, who hit double figures.

The last time these sides played competitively was back in 2017, as Bordeaux eliminated Clermont from the Coupe de France with a 0-1 victory.

Bordeaux form guide (competitive games only): L-W-L-W-W

Clermont form guide (competitive games only): W-W-W-W-L

🗣️ Notre 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 donne de la voix 👊🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/E8oFmSzNBW — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 4, 2021

Bordeaux vs Clermont Team News

Bordeaux

Bordeaux will be without defender Paul Baysse, who will likely be out until January with a severe knee injury. However, the team have also lost a number of players whose contracts expired in the summer.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont

Newly-promoted Clermont have no injuries to contend with going into this game, meaning they should have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

#WelcomeBack la #TeamCF63 ! 😍

Vivement le 15 août pour le premier match à domicile de notre histoire en @Ligue1UberEats ! 👊🔴🔵



🎟👉 https://t.co/0J1fgi989b pic.twitter.com/P0BadjiLaV — Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) August 4, 2021

Bordeaux vs Clermont Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Laurent Koscielny, Gideon Mensah, Otavio, Mehdi Zerkane, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic, Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo

Clermont predicted XI (5-4-1): Arthur Desmas, Florent Ogier, Cedric Houtondji, Vital N’Simba, Driss Trichard, Akim Zedadka, Johan Gastien, Jason Berthomier, Jonathan Iglesias, Jim Allevinah, Mohamed Bayo

Bordeaux vs Clermont Prediction

Clermont appear to have all they need to perform decently in Ligue 1 this season, but they’re still making a substantial step up in competition.

With that said, the turmoil in Bordeaux over the summer will not have done the side much good, and whether Petkovic has had time to settle in is also up in the air.

Therefore, a draw seems to be the likely result here.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Clermont

