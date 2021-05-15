Bordeaux vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Bordeaux host Lens in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with a win for either side potentially having huge implications for how they end their season.

Bordeaux are currently 15th in the league, only two points above the relegation zone. With only two games left this season, Jean-Louis Gasset will hope his side can pick up a victory on Sunday to all but guarantee their survival.

Les Girondins are, however, on a terrible run of form, having lost 13 of their last 16 games across all competitions.

Bordeaux will come up against a Lens side that have surprised everyone this season.

The Sang et Or are currently sixth in the league, tied on points with Marseille in fifth. With a win on Sunday, Franck Haise's men could take a huge step towards Europa League qualification.

However, Lens have faltered of late, having lost their last two league games. Haise will hope his side can bounce back with a win against a poor Bordeaux side.

This is a huge opportunity for both teams to end their season on a high note, and that is sure to make this an exciting contest.

Bordeaux vs Lens Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides is evenly split down the middle. Both Bordeaux and Lens have won two of their last five league meetings against each other.

Haise's men came away with a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Bordeaux Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Lens Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Bordeaux vs Lens Team News

Laurent Koscielny will be a huge miss for Bordeaux

Bordeaux

Bordeaux will be without Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Kalu, Otavio and Dilane Bakwa for the game on Sunday.

Jean-Louis Gasset will be sweating on the fitness of both Hatem Ben-Arfa and Mexer, as the duo are doubts for the game.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Kalu, Otavio, Dilane Bakwa

Doubtful: Hatem Ben-Arfa, Mexer

Suspended: None

Lens

Lens will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Massadio Haidara will miss the game due to a calf injury.

Franck Haise will also be without Issiaga Sylla, Clement Michelin and Florian Sotoca as all three players are suspended for the game.

Injured: Massadio Haidara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Issiaga Sylla, Clement Michelin, Florian Sotoca

Bordeaux vs Lens Predicted XI

En pleine préparation 💪#rclens — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) May 14, 2021

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil; Youssouf Sabaly, Loris Benito, Paul Baysse, Enock Kwateng; Yacine Adli, Tom Lacoux, Mehdi Zerkane; Remi Oudin, Sekou Mara, Ui-Jo Hwang

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca; Loic Bade, Steven Fortes, Jonathan Gradit; Ismael Boura, Cheick Doucoure, Yannick Cahuzac, Jonathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta; Arnaud Kalimuendo, Ignatius Ganago

Bordeaux vs Lens Prediction

Lens are clearly better than Bordeaux in terms of quality and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We expect Franck Haise's side to win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-2 Lens