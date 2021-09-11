Bordeaux vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Bordeaux host Lens at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

Bordeaux have had a terrible start to their campaign, and are currently 19th in the table. Vladimir Petkovic's side are yet to register a win in the league and will be going into the game off the back of a 4-0 demolition by Nice last time out.

Les Girondins will know they have a tough task ahead of them if they want to pick up any points against Lens on Sunday.

Lens are unbeaten in the league and are currently seventh in the table. Franck Haise's side played out a 2-2 draw against Lorient last time out, but will know that a win against Bordeaux on Sunday could potentially see them finish the weekend in third.

📸 Le groupe au travail 🔵⚪💪 #TrainingFCGB pic.twitter.com/krsxLnjDsh — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) September 3, 2021

Both sides will want to win Sunday's game for different reasons and that should make for a feisty matchup.

Bordeaux vs Lens Head-to-Head

Bordeaux dominate the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Lens winning the other.

Bordeaux destroyed Lens 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Ui-Jo Hwang, Youssouf Sabaly and Mehdi Zerkane were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Bordeaux Form Guide: L-D-D-L

Lens Form Guide: D-D-W-D

Bordeaux vs Lens Team News

Kwateng will be ahuge miss for Bordeaux

Bordeaux

Bordeaux will have a host of players missing for Sunday's game. Enock Kwateng will miss the game due to suspension, while Alberth Elis, Josh Maja, Tom Lacoux and Paul Baysse are all out injured. Issouf Sissokho is suffering from an illness and is a doubt for the game.

Stian Gregersen and Javairo Dilrosun should make their debuts on Sunday, while Jean Onana will likely start on the bench.

Injured: Alberth Elis, Josh Maja, Tom Lacoux, Paul Baysse

Doubtful: Issouf Sissokho

Suspended: Enock Kwateng

Lens

Cheick Doucoure will miss the game due to suspension, while Massadio Haidara and Charles Boli are unavailable due to injury. Arnaud Kalimuendo has re-joined the club on loan and should start Sunday's game on the bench.

Injured: Massadio Haidara, Charles Boli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cheick Doucoure

Bordeaux vs Lens Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Stian Gregersen; Ricardo Mangas, Fransergio, Otavio, Remi Oudin; Javairo Dilrosun; Sekou Mara, Ui-Jo Hwang

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca; Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Jonathan Gradit; Deiver Machado, Seko Fofana, Yannick Cahuzac, Jonathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago

Bordeaux vs Lens Prediction

Bordeaux have been greatly weakened by their absentees and that should make it a straightforward game for Lens.

We predict Lens will win the game comfortably.

Also Read

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-2 Lens

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Peter P