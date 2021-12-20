Bordeaux vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Bordeaux and Lille square off in their final Ligue 1 clash of 2021 on Wednesday.

The Gerondins are looking confident after back-to-back wins in all competitions, including a 10-0 rout of Les Jumeaux M'Zouasia in the French Cup on Sunday.

It was their biggest victory in 56 years.

OptaJean @OptaJean #CoupedeFrance 10 - Bordeaux s'est imposé par 10 buts d'écart pour la première fois depuis le 4 septembre 1965, c'était contre le Stade Français dans l'élite (10-0 également). Dizaine. #FCGBAJ2M 10 - Bordeaux s'est imposé par 10 buts d'écart pour la première fois depuis le 4 septembre 1965, c'était contre le Stade Français dans l'élite (10-0 également). Dizaine. #FCGBAJ2M #CoupedeFrance https://t.co/mUpQye1Wcb

Lille, meanwhile, have flattered to deceive as the defending champions, languishing 11th in the league table with 25 points, 20 behind runaway leaders PSG.

But Jocelyn Gourvennec's side are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions since a 2-1 loss to PSG in October, winning seven times, including a 3-1 win over Auxerre in a cup game at the weekend.

Bordeaux vs Lille Head-To-Head

In the last 47 clashes, the spoils are equally shared, with Bordeaux and Lille winning 16 times against each other.

However, Lille have won each of their last four clashes against Bordeaux after losing twice in succession in 2018.

Bordeaux Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Lille Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Bordeaux vs Lille Team News

Bordeaux

First-choice striker Josh Maja is likely to return to the starting XI after scoring off the bench in their historic League Cup win on Sunday.

Amadou Traore is also pushing for a start but, after his four-goal heroics, M'Baye Niang will be raring for more game time.

Centre-back Paul Baysse is the only notable absentee with a crucial ligament injury.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lille

The Mastiffs have a clean bill of health and manager Jocelyn Gourvennec is likely to ring in the changes after the French Cup win on Saturday.

Jonathan Bamba is likely going to be reinstated into the starting XI ahead of Angel Gomes, although the front two of Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz should remain unchanged.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bordeaux vs Lille Predicted XI

Bordeaux (4-3-3): Benoît Costil; Timothée Pembélé, Mexer, Stian Rode Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Alberth Elis, Jean Onana, Tom Lacoux; M'Baye Niang, Josh Maja, Sekou Mara.

Lille (4-4-2): Ivo Grbić; Zeki Çelik, José Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djaló; Jonathan Ikoné, Renato Sanches, Benjamin André, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David, Burak Yılmaz.

Bordeaux vs Lille Prediction

It's no secret Lille haven't been the same force as last season with their title defense already looking over.

Bordeaux haven't covered themselves in glory either but have enough in the tank to secure a point.

Prediction: Bordeaux 2-2 Lille

Edited by Peter P