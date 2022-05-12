Bordeaux vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

Bordeaux and Lorient will go head-to-head at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in a mouthwatering relegation clash on Saturday.

Les Girondins are sitting rock-bottom in the Ligue 1 standings, while their Matchday 37 visitors are 17th with 34 points from 36 games.

Bordeaux suffered a fresh blow to their survival hopes on Sunday, falling to a 4-1 loss at Angers.

They have now failed to win their last five games, losing in their last three. With 27 points from 36 games, Bordeaux are four points off Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoff spot, with two games left.

Like their hosts, Lorient fell to a third defeat on the trot last time out, getting beaten 3-0 by a rampant Marseille side.

They have now lost four of their last five games, with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Metz on April 20 being the exception. With 34 points from 36 games, Lorient are 17th in the league standings, three points above the relegation places.

Bordeaux vs Lorient Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bordeaux boast a significantly superior record in this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 36 meetings between the two teams.

Lorient have picked up just five wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bordeaux have lost their last three outings, picking up just one point from their last five.

Lorient are also on a run of three defeats, stretching back to a 1-0 win over Metz in April.

The visitors are unbeaten in three games against Les Girondins, though, picking up two draws and one win since a 2-1 defeat in January 2021.

Bordeaux vs Lorient Prediction

Bordeaux must avoid any slip-ups in their final two games of the season to keep their slender survival hopes alive.

They should come out guns blazing on Saturday against a Lorient side who have lost their last three games on the road. A cagey affair could ensue, with Bordeaux claiming a slender win.

Prediction: Bordeaux 2-1 Lorient.

Bordeaux vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bordeaux.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last eight meetings).

Tip 3: First to score - Bordeaux (Bordeaux have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten meetings against Lorient).

Edited by Bhargav