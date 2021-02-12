Bordeaux vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, with Bordeaux facing off against Marseille on Sunday.

Just one point currently separates these sides in the league table, with Marseille in ninth and Bordeaux directly below them in 10th.

Caretaker boss Nasser Larguet is looking to pick up his first league win with Marseille, but Bordeaux will hope to condemn them to further woes.

Bordeaux vs Marseille Head-to-Head

After starting 2021 with a bang, collecting 10 points from a possible 12, Bordeaux have hit a real slump recently.

They have lost their last three games in Ligue 1, most recently falling to Brest. They were also upset by Ligue 2 side Toulouse in the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

With just 27 scored thus far in the campaign, Bordeaux are the lowest goalscorers in the top half of the table. However, Korean forward Hwang Ui-Jo has looked dangerous in recent games.

Meanwhile, Marseille have been in disarray since a strong run of six straight wins ended in mid-December.

They’ve since won one of their last 10 league matches, and saw the departure of boss Andre Villas-Boas in acrimonious circumstances earlier this month.

Marseille did pick up a win in the Coupe de France this week though, which may help them ahead of this clash.

The last time these sides faced off, things ended well for Marseille as they ran out 3-1 winners in October. The last time they lost to Bordeaux was back in April 2019.

Bordeaux form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Marseille form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Bordeaux vs Marseille Team News

Bordeaux

The home team have two injury concerns coming into this game. Youssouf Sabaly and Otavio are both set to miss out with issues.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik is a doubt for this game with a thigh injury, while defender Jordan Amavi is also expected to miss out.

Meanwhile, Dimitri Payet is suspended following his red card against Paris St. Germain.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dimitri Payet

Bordeaux vs Marseille Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Benoit Costil, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito, Enock Kwateng, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic, Remi Oudin, Hatem Ben Arfa, Nicolas de Preville, Hwang Ui-Jo

Marseille predicted XI (4-4-2): Steve Mandanda, Pol Lirola, Lucas Perrin, Duje Caleta-Car, Hiroki Sakai, Florian Thauvin, Boubacar Kamara, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luis Henrique, Dario Benedetto, Valere Germain

Bordeaux vs Marseille Prediction

Despite their poor form recently, this could be a good match for Marseille to bounce back with. Bordeaux have been on a slide of their own, and if Marseille’s defense can keep Ui-Jo quiet, then they could find some success.

After winning his first game as caretaker on Wednesday, Nasser Larguet may pick up his first league win here.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-2 Marseille