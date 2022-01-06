Bordeaux vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 action gets underway in 2022 with the round 20 clash between Bordeaux and Marseille at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Friday.

The home side have just one win to their name in their last seven outings and kicked off their year with a 3-0 loss at Brest in the French Cup on Sunday.

There have been at least five goals in six of their last 10 games across all competitions but only three games have ended in a win for Les Girondins.

Jorge Sampaoli's men played a 1-1 draw against Reims at home in their previous league outing and secured a 3-0 win in the French Cup on Sunday over Chauvigny to kick off 2022 with a win.

Bordeaux vs Marseille Head-to-Head

In the 77 meetings across all competitions between the two sides since 1979, Bordeaux lead 29-19 in wins while the remaining 29 games have ended in draws.

The visiting side have been the better team in recent meetings between the two sides but have been winless in their travels to Bordeaux to date. They last met at the Orange Vélodrome in league action in August. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bordeaux form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Marseille form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Bordeaux vs Marseille Team News

Bordeaux

The hosts suffered a defeat in the French Cup as they fielded a squad consisting mostly of youth players on account of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

As of January 5, they have as many as 17 players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gideon Mensah and Jean Onana are on international duty with Ghana and Cameroon respectively.

Injured: Jimmy Briand, Amadou Traoré, Paul Baysse

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Gideon Mensah, Jean Onana

Marseille

Les Phocéens are free from any injury concerns for the game. Bamba Dieng remains suspended while Pape Gueye is with Senegal's national team for the AFCON.

Injured: None

Suspended: Bamba Dieng

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Pape Gueye

Bordeaux vs Marseille Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-4-2): Davy Rouyard; Timothée Pembélé, Mohamed Aggoun, Tijany Atallah, Johaneko Louisjean; Alberth Elis, Javairô Dilrosun, Emeric Depussay, Johab Pascal; Josh Maja, Hwang Ui-jo

Marseille Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres; Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Camara, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi; Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Bordeaux vs Marseille Prediction

If the game goes ahead as planned behind closed doors, they will be without some of their first-team players. Marseille have been solid in the defensive third and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions.

Taking everything into consideration, a win for the visitors appears to be the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-3 Marseille

Edited by Peter P