Bordeaux vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This weekend sees plenty of action in France’s Ligue 1, and on Saturday afternoon, Bordeaux play host to Metz at the Matmut Atlantique.

After a recent slide, Bordeaux are now in 11th place, while Metz are in 6th and are chasing European qualification.

So will Metz continue to chase the top five? Or will Bordeaux arrest their recent slump?

Bordeaux vs Metz Head-to-Head

2021 has not been good for Bordeaux thus far, as they’re in the midst of their worst run of the season.

After starting the year with a draw and three wins, they now haven’t won since January 24th.

In the weeks that have followed, they’ve picked up just one point from a possible 15, and also lost to Ligue 2 side Toulouse in the Coupe de France.

Even more worryingly, Jean-Louis Gasset’s side have only scored one goal in the month of February, with striker Hwang Ui-Jo finding the net during a loss to Brest.

Metz meanwhile bounced back from two straight losses by defeating Nice last weekend in a solid performance.

Before those recent defeats, Frederic Antonetti’s side were in tremendous form, going six matches unbeaten to begin 2021.

Metz’s biggest strength remains their rock-solid defence. Only the top three have conceded fewer goals than them this season, although the performances of attacker Farid Boulaya have also helped.

The last match between Bordeaux and Metz only took place on January 6th and finished 0-0. Prior to that, though, Bordeaux had defeated this weekend’s opponents on five straight occasions.

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Metz form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Bordeaux vs Metz Team News

Bordeaux

Bordeaux will be without three players on Saturday. Midfielders Toma Basic and Otavio are both out, while defender Youssouf Sabaly is still a doubt due to a thigh strain.

Defender Benito, meanwhile, is suspended following his red card against Nimes, and Yacine Adli will join him following an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Toma Basic, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Benito, Yacine Adli

Metz

Metz have far more injuries to deal with than their opponents this weekend. Defender Manuel Cabit has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while top scorer Ibrahima Niane remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Ernest Boahene is also out, while Vincent Pajot, Opa Nguette and Kevin N’Doram are all doubtful too.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Ibrahima Niane, Ernest Boahene

Doubtful: Opa Nguette, Vincent Pajot, Kevin N’Doram

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Metz Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Laurent Koscielny, Maxime Poundje, Remi Oudin, Jean Michael Seri, Nicolas de Preville, Hatem Ben Arfa, Samuel Kalu, Hwang Ui-Jo

Metz predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Matthieu Udol, Lamine Gueye, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka

Bordeaux vs Metz Prediction

Bordeaux have been on a real slide as of late and this game doesn’t feel like the one that’ll see them turn it around.

Their lack of goals in recent weeks is likely to haunt them against Metz’s strong defence. With the likes of Boulaya and Iseka, the visitors also have enough striking power to hurt their hosts.

With this in mind, an away win seems likely here.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-2 Metz