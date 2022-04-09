Bordeaux vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Bordeaux welcome Metz to the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

Both sides are tied for 23 points in the league so far and occupy the bottom two spots in the league standings. The hosts trail Metz by a goal difference of five and are the last-placed team in the league.

The hosts are without a win in the league since January but managed to hold reigning champions Lille to a goalless draw in their previous outing, despite being reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute of the game.

Metz are also winless since January and fell to a 2-1 defeat against Monaco in their previous league outing.

Bordeaux vs Metz Head-to-Head

The two cross-country rivals have locked horns 68 times across all competitions. The home side have the upper hand in this fixture, securing 32 wins over Metz, who have 16 wins to their name while 20 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a two-game winning streak at the moment against Les Girondins and their 2-1 away win last season was their first league win in this fixture since 2004.

The two sides last squared off in a league fixture at Stade Saint-Symphorien in November, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw.

Bordeaux form guide (Ligue 1): D-L-L-L-D

Metz form guide (Ligue 1): L-L-D-LD

Bordeaux vs Metz Team News

Bordeaux

Jimmy Briand is a long-term absentee with a foot injury while Alberth Ellis faces a race against time following a minor knee problem. Enock Kwateng was sent off against Lille and is out with a one-game suspension.

Injured: Jimmy Briand.

Doubtful: Alberth Ellis.

Suspended: Enock Kwateng.

Unavailable: None.

Metz

Fabien Centonze and Habib Maïga will certainly miss the trip to Bordeaux with a thigh injury and match fitness issues respectively. Matthieu Udol is a long-term absentee with an ACL rupture while Manuel Cabit is still recovering from a serious leg injury.

Injured: Fabien Centonze, Habib Maïga, Matthieu Udol.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Manuel Cabit.

Bordeaux vs Metz Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (3-4-3): Benoit Costil (GK); Stian Gregerson, Abdel Medioub, Gideon Mensah; Danylo Ignatenko, Ricardo Mangas, Fransergio, Jean Onana; Sekou Mara, Hwang Ui-Jo, Yacine Adli.

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard (GK); Dylan Bronn, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Jemerson; Ibrahim Amadou, Pape Sarr, Kevin N’Doram, Fali Cande; Farid Boulaya; Nicolas De Preville, Opa Nguette.

Bordeaux vs Metz Prediction

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 70 goals so far but have a decent goalscoring record with 38 goals to their name. Metz have recorded three of their four wins this season in their travels but have struggled to find the back of the net in their most recent away games.

Both sides have struggled to get their season back on track in 2022, and as a result, the game will likely end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Metz

