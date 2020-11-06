Bordeaux vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020/21

Bordeaux will rely on home advantage to bounce back from last weekend's crushing loss to Monaco when they host Montpellier on Saturday, in the tenth round of Ligue 1 fixtures.

Les Girondins were blown away by Niko Kovac's men in a 4-0 thrashing last week but have proven to be a tough nut to crack at home.

They are unbeaten in five games at the Stade de Bordeaux this season, drawing thrice and winning the last two. More impressively, Bordeaux are yet to concede a goal at home in the league this season.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have kept just one clean sheet in nine games so far, which was the 1-0 victory away to St-Etienne last Sunday. The welcome victory also ended their four-game winless run.

Yet La Paillade are ninth in the table with 14 points, three places above their next opponents, who have 12 points.

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Head-To-Head

In 32 official meetings, Bordeaux have clearly been the dominant side with 16 wins to Montpellier's 10, while the other six games have ended all square.

Due to Ligue 1's cancellation of the final stretch of games last season, the sides met only once in 2019/20. The game at Bordeaux's Matmut Atlantique stadium finished 1-1 with Josh Maja and Andy Delort bagging the goals.

Bordeaux Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Montpellier Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Team News

Bordeaux have no injury concerns or suspensions. However, midfielder Otavio is running the risk of earning a suspension, having already picked up four yellow cards this season. Mexer and Samuel Kalu are back in training from their hamstring problems, but this game might come too soon for both players.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mexer and Samuel Kalu

Jonas Omlin is the only player missing for Montpellier, who are bolstered by the return of Teji Savanier and Arnaud Souquet from suspensions. Mihailo Ristic has also recovered from a thigh problem.

Injured: Jonas Omlin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Bordeaux (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil; Youssouf Sabaly, Pablo, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito; Otavio, Toma Basic; Remi Oudin, Hatem Ben Arfa, Nicolas De Preville; Josh Maja.

Montpellier (4-3-3): Dimitry Bertaud; Arnaud Souquet, Daniel Congre, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Teji Savanier; Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort, Stephy Mavididi.

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Prediction

Last weekend's thrashing showed Bordeaux's defense is not impenetrable, which should give Montpellier some confidence. However, given the visitors' own struggles, expect Bordeaux to preserve their unbeaten home recor.

Prediction: Bordeaux 2-1 Montpellier