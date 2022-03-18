Bordeaux vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Bordeaux will host Montpellier at the Matmut Atlantique on Sunday afternoon.

Bordeaux are struggling for results under new manager David Guion, who is failing to have much impact so far. They were beaten 3-0 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), struggling to cope with the Parisians' relentless attack for large swathes.

They are languishing at rock-bottom of the league standings, with just 22 points from 28 games. They need to pick up points urgently to stay in the top flight. Montpellier, meanwhile, are 11th in the Ligue 1 standings, with 38 points from 28 games.

Montpellier are not in the best of forms, having seen their European ambitions gradually vanish. They were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Nice in their last game and will be gutted not to have picked up all three points.

Montpellier need to return to winning ways as they seek to mount a late push for Europe.

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

There have been 35 previous meetings between Bordeaux and Montpellier. The former have won 16 of those games and lost 12, with the seven other games ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a cracking league clash earlier in the season that ended 3-3.

Bordeaux Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L.

Montpellier Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L.

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Team News

Bordeaux

Remi Oudin and Gaetan Poussin are both suspended from Sunday's game due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Jimmy Briand, Benoit Costil, Tom Lacoux and Riccardo Mangas are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jimmy Briand, Benoit Costil, Tom Lacoux, Ricardo Mangas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Remi Oudin, Gaetan Poussin.

Unavailable: Mehdi Zarkane, Paul Baysse, Mexer.

Montpellier

Pedro Mendes and Thibault Thomas are injured and will not play on Sunday. Stephy Mavididi and Mamadou Sakho are recovering from injuries and are doubtful for the match.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Thibault Thomas,

Doubtful: Stephy Mavididi, Mamadou Sakho.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Predicted XIs

Bordeaux (3-4-2-1): Davy Rouyard; Stian Rode Gregersen, Marcelo, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Timothée Pembele, Josuha Guilavogui, Junior Onana, Gideon Mensah; Alberth Elis, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-jo.

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin; Arnaud Souquet, Nicolas Cozza, Thuler, Mihailo Ristic; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard; Junior Sambia, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet; Sepe Elye Wahi.

Bordeaux vs Montpellier Prediction

Bordeaux are on a six-game winless run in the league and have won just one of their last 11 across all competitions. They have conceded 68 league goals this season, the most in the division.

Montpellier are struggling as well, winning only two of their last seven games. They should, however, have enough to beat the bottom-placed team in the league.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-2 Montpellier.

Edited by Bhargav