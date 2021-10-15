Bordeaux vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Bordeaux will host Nantes at Stade Matmut Atlantique, with three points on the line on matchday 10 of Ligue 1.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Monaco before the international break. Aurelien Tchouameni, Aleksandr Golovin and Wissam Ben Yedder all got on the scoresheet for the Principality outfit.

Nantes secured maximum points in a routine 2-0 victory over Troyes on home turf. Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

The win helped La Maison Jaune climb to ninth spot, with 13 points garnered from nine matches. Bordeaux are further below in 16th spot on seven points but a win could push them further clear of the relegation zone.

Bordeaux vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have 17 wins from their last 38 matches against Nantes. The two sides played out a draw on 10 occasions while Sunday's visitors have 11 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May, when Kalifa Coulibaly, Imran Louza and Randal Kolo Muani all got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 home win for Nantes.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winless run, while Nantes have won three of their last five league games.

Bordeaux form guide: L-D-D-W-L

Nantes form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Bordeaux vs Nantes Team News

Bordeaux

Jean Onana (groin), Laurent Koscielny (ankle), Josh Maja (back) and Paul Baysse (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Furthermore, Stian Gregersen has been suspended due to accumulated yellow cards while Issouf Sissokho is sidelined with an illness.

Injuries: Jean Onana, Laurent Koscielny, Josh Maja, Paul Baysse

Suspension: Stian Gregersen

Unavailable: Issouf Sissokho

Nantes

Quentin Merlin (ankle) and Willem Geubbels (muscle) have been ruled out due to injuries. Jean-Charles Castelletto is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Quentin Merlin, Willem Geubbels

Suspension: Jean-Charles Castelletto

Bordeaux vs Nantes Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benoit Costil (GK); Ricardo Mangas, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Gideon Mensah, Timothee Pembele; Fransergio, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-Jo, Samuel Kalu

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Alban Lafont (GK); Charles Traore, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah; Moses Simon, Pedro Chirivella, Wylan Cyprien, Osman Bukari; Ludovic Blas; Randal Kolo Muani

Bordeaux vs Nantes Prediction

The hosts have been out-of-sorts this term but still have enough quality to turn their season around.

Nantes are one of the form teams in the entire league and will be looking to keep their fine run going with another victory. However, Bordeaux are likely to be buoyed by home advantage and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a slow-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Nantes

