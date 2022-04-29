Bordeaux vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2022

On Sunday, Bordeaux will play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 game at the Matmut Atlantique, in what is probably a must-win match for both teams.

Bordeaux are in 19th place in the league table, and a win here will not move them up regardless of other results. However, it will put them in touching distance of relegation rivals Saint-Etienne, Clermont and Troyes. With just three games left after this one, every point is valuable.

Unfortunately for them, their defence remains frighteningly leaky. They have won just once in their past 12 games, a 3-1 win over bottom club Metz on April 10.

Nice, meanwhile, are still dreaming of UEFA Champions League football next season. They are just two points behind third-placed Rennes, although Monaco sit between the two teams in fourth place.

However, to make it to the promised land, Nice will need to improve their recent form. They’ve won just two of their last seven games, most recently overcoming struggling Troyes 1-0.

Bordeaux vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 84 goals conceded, Bordeaux have the worst defence in Ligue 1. In fact, they’ve conceded 16 more goals than their nearest rivals Saint-Etienne.

In contrast, Nice boast the strongest defence in Ligue 1, as they’ve only conceded 29 goals this season, two fewer than champions Paris St. Germain.

Despite their excellent defence, Nice have found goals somewhat difficult to come by this season. They’ve scored just 43 – a tally that is four fewer than the haul of their opponents this weekend.

Nice have beaten Bordeaux at the Matmut Atlantique just once in their last six visits, coming away with an 0-1 victory in October 2018.

Nice’s joint-top scorer Amine Gouiri has not found the net in the league since his strike against Metz in January.

Bordeaux vs Nice Prediction

Both teams will be absolutely desperate for points this weekend, meaning both teams could have a real go at the other. If that turns out to be the case, it could favour the visitors.

Bordeaux’s defence is simply too leaky for them to be able to beat a team as good as Nice right now. While they are capable of scoring, Bordeaux could find it tough going against Ligue 1’s meanest defence.

Nice have struggled in front of goal this season, but given that they beat Bordeaux 4-0 earlier in the campaign, it’s likely they’ll repeat that result again.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-3 Nice.

Bordeaux vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Result: Nice.

Tip 2 – Nice to score at least two goals – YES (Bordeaux have conceded more than two goals in 23 of their 34 games this season).

Tip 3 – Nice to keep a clean sheet – YES (Nice have kept 13 clean sheets this season, including one against Bordeaux).

