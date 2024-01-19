Bordeaux vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Bordeaux will invite Nice to the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France on Saturday.

The hosts booked their place in this round with a 4-2 win on penalties over Entente after the scoreline ended 1-1 during regulation time. They failed to build on that form and lost 3-1 to Auxerre in the Ligue 2 on Monday.

The visitors also won 4-2 on penalties in the previous round after the scores ended 0-0 during regulation time against Auxerre. They had a lengthy absentee list in their Ligue 1 meeting against Rennes and fell to a 2-0 loss last week.

Bordeaux vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 121 times across all competitions since 1949. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a narrow 50-42 lead in wins and 29 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign with the visitors securing a league double with an aggregate score of 5-0.

They have crossed paths nine times in the Coupe de France and will meet for the first time in the competition in the 21st century. Nice have the upper hand in these meetings with six wins. Bordeaux have two wins and just one game has ended in a draw.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games, suffering three consecutive defeats. They have failed to score in three games in that period while conceding six goals.

The hosts have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Bordeaux vs Nice Prediction

Les Girondins have lost just once in their last five games, with that loss coming in Ligue 2 on Monday. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last six home games across all competitions, failing to score three times in that period.

Head coach Albert Riera won't be able to count on the services of Marvin De Lima, who has a hamstring injury. Zuriko Davitashvili is also struggling with a calf injury and faces a late fitness test.

Le Gym have been a bit inconsistent recently, with three wins and losses apiece in their last six games. Interestingly, they have kept two clean sheets in that period and have failed to score thrice as well.

They have lost just once in their last 12 meetings against the hosts. They are unbeaten in their last six away meetings against their western rivals, keeping five clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Francesco Farioli will be without Jérémie Boga, Youcef Atal, Hicham Boudaoui, and Terem Moffi who are on international duty while Sofiane Diop is out with an injury. New signing Valentin Rosier, who joined on loan from Besiktas, is in contention to start.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they are expected to be matched evenly here. The match will likely be decided on penalties and the visitors are likely to emerge victorious in the shootout.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Nice

Bordeaux vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win on penalties

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gaëtan Laborde to score or assist any time - Yes