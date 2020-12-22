Bordeaux vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Bordeaux will play their last home game of the year against Reims on Wednesday as both sides are desperate for points in Ligue 1.

With only six wins from 16 games and 22 points in the bag, Bordeaux are 12th in the standings and will be hoping to end a tough year on a positive note.

They'll certainly feel more confident after seeing that Reims are in a real spot of bother, as a difficult first half of the campaign sees them inching closer and closer to relegation.

With 10 defeats and just three wins this season, the side from Grand Est is hovering just two points above the relegation zone on 16th, and another setback in midweek would be detrimental.

Bordeaux vs Reims Head-To-Head

Despite their poor record at the moment, Reims actually have better head-to-head statistics against Bordeaux, winning five times and losing only twice from 13 games.

Bordeaux Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Reims Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Bordeaux vs Reims Team News

Bordeaux have a clean bill of health and manager Jean-Louis Gasset can pick his best squad. However, centre-back Pablo is on four yellow cards and will be suspended from the next match if he's booked again on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

The only notable absentee for Reims is centre-forward Anastasios Donis, who is nursing a muscle injury he sustained last month and remains out for another few weeks. Midfielders Moreto Cassama and Marshall Munetsi are on four yellow cards each and must be careful to prevent a suspension.

Injured: Anastasios Donis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bordeaux vs Reims Predicted XI

Bordeaux (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil; Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Pablo, Loris Benito; Otavio, Toma Basic; Mehdi Zerkane, Hatem Ben Arfa, Remi Oudin; Ui-jo Hwang.

Reims (4-5-1): Predrag Rajkovic; Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Thibault De Smet; Mathieu Cafaro, Valon Berisha, Moreto Cassama, Xavier Chavalerin, Arber Zeneli; Boulaye Dia.

Bordeaux vs Reims Prediction

Neither side have been particularly impressive in the campaign, but the home side's resolute defence is something Reims may struggle to break down. Bordeaux have conceded only 17 goals in 16 games.

Reims rely heavily on Boualye Dia to produce the goods upfront, and if he is not on the scoresheet, the visitors are likely to struggle. We're predicting a comfortable win for Bordeaux at home.

Prediction: Bordeaux 2-0 Reims