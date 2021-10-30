Bordeaux vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Bordeaux entertain Reims at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 action on Sunday. Both clubs find themselves in the bottom half of the table and will be hoping to record a win here.

The hosts are winless in their last five games and have played two back-to-back 1-1 draws. Their game last week against Lorient ended in a draw, with Jean Onana sent off in the 86th minute.

Reims are winless in their last three games and suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Troyes last week. Andrew Gravillon was sent off in injury time to add insult to injury.

Bordeaux vs Reims Head-to-Head

There have been 14 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Bordeaux have two wins to their name while the visiting side have six wins. The spoils have been shared six times in this fixture.

They last squared off in a Ligue 1 fixture in May at Stade Auguste-Delaune. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Bordeaux, who bounced back well after conceding an early goal.

Bordeaux form guide (Ligue 1): D-D-L-D-D

Reims form guide (Ligue 1): L-D-L-W-L

Bordeaux vs Reims Team News

Bordeaux

Hwang Ui-jo, Paul Baysse, Edson Mexer and Issouf Sissokho did not train ahead of the game. Otavio and Jean Onana are suspended for the match, so six players will be missing from the squad against Reims.

Injured: Hwang Ui-jo, Paul Baysse, Edson Mexer, Issouf Sissokho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Otavio, Jean Onana

Reims

Thomas Foket, Marshall Munets and Fraser Hornby have been ruled out with injuries while Arber Zenel is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL injury. Following a red card, Andrew Gravillon is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Thomas Foket, Marshall Munetsi, Fraser Hornby, Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Andrew Gravillon

Bordeaux vs Reims Predicted XI

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Benoit Costil; Enock Kwateng, Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Ricardo Mangas; Fransérgio Barbosa; Javairo Dilrosun, Samuel Kalu, Yacine Adli; Alberth Elis, Sékou Mara

Reims predicted XI (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic; Bradley Locko, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan; Alexis Flips, Azor Matusiwa, Moreto Cassama, Ilan Kebbal; Nathanael Mbuku, El Bilal Toure

Bordeaux vs Reims Prediction

Bordeaux have conceded 22 goals and are winless in their last six games. They are expected to struggle here as well. Reims have fared a little better defensively and should be able to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-2 Reims

