Bordeaux vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Bordeaux will entertain Rennes at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in the Coupe de France Round of 64 on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts secured their place in this round with a 3-0 win over Stade Bordelais and a hard-fought 3-2 win over Trelissac. Rennes, meanwhile, have entered in the third round by being one of the 20 Ligue 1 teams. Bordeaux are coming off a 2-1 win over Sochaux in Ligue 2.

Rennes, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win against Nice. Martin Terrier opened the scoring in the fifth minute, but Ross Barkley equalised in the 21st for Nice before Benjamin Bourigeaud bagged the winner a minute from time.

Bordeaux vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 106 times across competitions since the 1945-46 season. Rennes lead 48-30, while 28 games have been drawn.

They will be meeting for the first time in the French Cup.

In their two Ligue 1 meetings last season, they drew 1-1 at Bordeaux, and Rennes won 6-0 at home.

Ten of their last 11 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Bordeaux are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 home games against Rennes across competitions.

Rennes have the second-best attacking record in Ligue 1, scoring 34 goals in 17 games, while Rennes have scored 22 goals in 17 Ligue 2 games.

Bordeaux vs Rennes Prediction

Bordeaux have suffered just one defeat at home this season and have scored at least once in their last six games.

Rennes, meanwhile, have scored in every away games this season but are winless in their last three. Nonetheless, they have a solid record against Bordeaux and should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-2 Rennes

Bordeaux vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rennes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes