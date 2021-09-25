Bordeaux vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rennes lock horns with Bordeaux on Sunday. Rennes have been impressive over the past two years and will want to win this game.

Bordeaux are in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The hosts played out a 3-3 draw with Montpellier in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Rennes, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The away side thrashed Clermont by a 6-0 margin last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Bordeaux vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have an excellent record against Rennes and have won 20 out of 43 matches played between the two teams. Rennes have managed 10 victories against Bordeaux and will need to prove a point on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Bordeaux. Rennes were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-L-D

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-L-W

Bordeaux vs Rennes Team News

Bordeaux

Alberth Elis and Josh Maja are carrying minor knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Laurent Koscielny and Issouf Sissokho are injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Issouf Sissokho

Doubtful: Alberth Elis, Josh Maja, Paul Baysse

Suspended: None

Rennes

Jeremy Doku is currently injured and will be unable to play a part against Bordeaux on Sunday. Lovro Majer is also struggling with his fitness and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Lovro Majer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Rennes Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (5-3-2): Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Jean Onana, Otavio, Mehdi Zerkane; Hwang Ui-Jo, Samuel Kalu

Le point sur le groupe, la dernière journée, le secteur offensif… retour sur la conférence de presse d’avant-match du coach.🎙

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Baptiste Santamaria, Lesley Uhochukwu, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Gaetan Laborde

Bordeaux vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have struggled to meet expectations in Ligue 1 this year and will need to turn their season around. The away side has plenty of work to do at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Bordeaux have also endured a difficult campaign and will need to address several issues ahead of this game. Rennes hit their stride last weekend, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-3 Rennes

