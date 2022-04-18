Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne continue their race against the drop when they go head-to-head at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium on Monday.

With just six games left to play in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign, the visitors currently sit one point above the relegation zone, while the hosts are second-bottom with 26 points from 32 games.

Bordeaux suffered a huge blow in their relegation battle as they were battered 6-1 by Olympique Lyon on Sunday.

This followed a 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers Metz on April 10 which saw their eight-game winless run come to an end.

Bordeaux are currently second from bottom in the Ligue 1 table, just two points above last-placed Metz.

Elsewhere, Saint-Etienne returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Brest 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winless run, picking up two points from a possible 12 in that time.

With 30 points from 32 games, Saint-Etienne are currently 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 45 meetings between the teams, Bordeaux boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Saint-Etienne have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 different occasions.

Bordeaux have managed just one win from their last 10 Ligue 1 games, losing six and claiming three draws in that time.

Saint-Etienne head into Wednesday on a run of just one win from their most recent five outings, losing twice and picking up two draws in that time.

Sainté Les Vert are winless in three consecutive away games, picking up one point from a possible nine.

Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over the weekend, Saint-Etienne will head into Wednesday’s game with renewed confidence as they look to push clear of the relegation places. We predict they will carry on with that momentum and come away with the win, heaping more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-2 Saint-Etienne

Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint-Etienne

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne have struggled to impose themselves defensively this season, conceding 77 and 62 games respectively so far)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in 10 of the previous 12 meetings between the sides since 2016)

