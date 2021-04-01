Bordeaux vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg will be a close encounter. Bordeaux are going through a shaky period of late. Jean-Louis Gasset's side have lost eight of their last ten games in all competitions and are slowly slipping down the Ligue 1 table.

Their latest defeat to Montpellier last weekend subjugated them to 13th in Ligue 1 standings.

Their opponents Strasbourg come into this game on the back of consecutive defeats in their last two league outings.

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head

Strasbourg hold a significant advantage in this fixture having won four out of their last five outings against Bordeaux.

Interestingly, it was only in their most recent outing in December last year that Bordeaux managed to snap their four-match losing run against Strasbourg.

Nonetheless, both clubs have suffered dwindling fortunes in recent times. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time.

Strasbourg Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Bordeaux Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Team News

Bordeaux

Jean-Louis Gasset's side will be missing a few players for the clash on Sunday. Hatem Ben Arfa will miss out due to a knee injury, while Dilane Bakwa is still out due to illness. Brazilian defender Otavio has been ruled out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon back in January.

Hatem Ben Arfa will be missing from action for Bordeaux

Injured: Hatem Ben Arfa, Dilane Bakwa, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Strasbourg come into this clash with a relatively long injury list. They will be without the services of Alexander Djiku, Mohamed Simakan and Lebo Mothiba.

Injured: Alexander Djiku, Mohamed Simakan and Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Youssouf Sabaly; Remi Oudin, Nicolas De Preville, Yacine Adli, Mehdi Zerkane; Samuel Kalu, Ui-Jo Hwang

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Eiji Kawashima, Lamine Kone, Stefan Mitrovic, Lionel Carole, Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Dimitri Lienard, Anthony Caci, Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Prediction

Strasbourg interestingly hold an advantage in this fixture and will look to forget the outcome of their last outing against Bordeaux. For the home team, they still have a lot to prove as to why they are one of the best clubs in France. Laurent Koscielny and co. will have to seriously turn around their fortunes if they aim to finish in the top-ten.

Prediction: Bordeuax 1-2 Strasbourg