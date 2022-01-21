Bordeaux vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 makes its return this weekend and will see Bordeaux host Strasbourg at the Matmut Atlantique on Sunday afternoon.

Bordeaux have lost form since their 10-0 rout of Jumeaux M'Zouasia in the Coupe de France. They were beaten 6-0 by Stade Rennais last weekend, marking a fourth consecutive loss across all competitions for the hosts.

Les Girondins sit 19th in the Ligue 1 standings, with just 17 points from 21 games. They will be looking to begin up points as they look to avoid their first drop to the bottom tier for the first time in almost 30 years.

Strasbourg have been the surprise team in Ligue 1 this season. The side, who avoided relegation by just two points last season, are currently in contention for European football. They beat newly-promoted Clermont 2-0 in their last game.

Les Bleu et Blanc are currently fourth in the league with 35 points. They are just four points away from the Champions League spots and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Bordeaux and Strasbourg. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in an explosive league clash last month. Strasbourg won the game 5-2.

Bordeaux Form Guide (Ligue 1): L-L-L-W-D

Strasbourg Form Guide (Ligue 1): W-W-W-L-W

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Team News

Bordeaux

Jimmy Briand is recuperating from an injury and may not be available to play. Issouf Sissokho has been suspended for the game after getting sent off in the last match against Rennes. Gideon Mensah and Junior Onana are both away with their respective nations at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Mehdi Zerkane, Otavio, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse and Samuel Kalu have been dropped from the squad and asked to train separately, as reported by the Guardian. These actions have been taken in the backdrop of financial issues faced by the club currently and the aforesaid players are amongst the highest earners in the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jimmy Briand

Unavailable: Gideon Mensah, Junior Onana, Mehdi Zerkane, Otavio, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Samuel Kalu

Suspended: Issouf Sissokho

Strasbourg

Maxime Le Marchand is currently out with a back injury and will miss Sunday's game. Moise Dion Sahi is recovering from an injury and could also miss out. Alexander Djiku and Habib Diallo are both away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Moise Sahi Dion, Maxime Le Marchand

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alexander Djiku, Habib Diallo

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoît Costil; Timothée Pembélé, Stian Rode Gregersen, Mexer, Enock Kwateng; Javairô Dilrosun, Tom Lacoux, Yacine Adli, Rémi Oudin; Hwang Ui-Jo, Alberth Elis

Strasbourg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels; Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Anthony Caci; Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko, Frederic Guilbert; Kevin Gameiro, Ludovic Ajorque

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg Prediction

Bordeaux are currently on a four-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in their last three games across all competitions while conceding 10 in that period.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, have won three straight games and have won four of their last five games. They should pick up a comfortable win at the weekend.

Prediction: Bordeaux 0-2 Strasbourg

