Bordeaux vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Bordeaux host Troyes at the Matmut Atlantique on Sunday afternoon.

Bordeaux have struggled for results of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Clermont Foot in their last game. Winter signing Josuha Guilavogui scored the opener early in the game before their opponents leveled the scores in the same half.

Bordeaux sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just 22 points from 26 games and are facing the prospect of relegation for the first time in three decades.

Like their hosts, Troyes are undergoing a rough patch. They, however, held second-place Olympique Marseille to a 1-1 draw in their last game with 35-year-old Yoann Touzghar coming off the bench to clinch a late equalizer.

Troyes sit just outside the drop zone in 17th place and are level on points with their weekend hosts but have a much better goal difference. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Bordeaux on Sunday.

Bordeaux vs Troyes Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Bordeaux and Troyes. The hosts have won 10 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won half that tally. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in a Ligue 1 clash back in December last year. Bordeaux won the game 2-1.

Bordeaux Form Guide: D-D-L-L-W

Troyes Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

Bordeaux vs Troyes Team News

Bordeaux

Benoit Costil, Jimmy Briand and Tom Lacoux have all been ruled out of Sunday's game due to injuries. Alberth Elis, Ricardo Mangas and Enock Kwateng are all dealing with injuries and may not be available for selection.

Injured: Benoit Costil, Jimmy Briand, Tom Lacoux

Doubtful: Alberth Elis, Ricardo Mangas, Enock Kwateng

Suspended: None

Troyes

Brandon Domingues is out with an injury while Florian Tardieu has been suspended due to an accumulation of bookings. The duo are set to miss out on Sunday's game, while Renaud Ripart, Hyun-Jun Suk, Karim Azamoum, Oualid El Hajjam and Luka Ilic are all doubts for the game.

Injured: Brandon Domingues

Doubtful: Renaud Ripart, Hyun-Jun Suk, Karim Azamoum, Oualid El Hajjam, Luka Ilic

Suspended: Florian Tardieu

Bordeaux vs Troyes Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (5-4-1): Gaetan Poussin (GK); Timothee Pembele, Stian Gregersen, Marcelo, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gideon Mensah; Remi Oudin, Joshua Guilavogui, Jean Onana, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-Jo

Troyes Predicted XI (5-3-2): Gauthier Gallon (GK); Issa Kabore, Yoann Salmier, Adil Rami, Erik Palmer-Brown, Abdu Conte; Tristan Dingome, Rominigue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin; Mama Balde, Ike Ugbo

Bordeaux vs Troyes Prediction

Bordeaux are on a four-game winless run and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They also have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 63 goals in just 22 league games.

Troyes are not in much better form themselves as they are winless in their last five games. With the two teams in poor form, Sunday's game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-1 Troyes

