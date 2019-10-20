Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: 5 players who impressed for BVB | Bundesliga 2019-20

Borussia Dortmund returned to the top four following their victory over Monchengladbach

A well-taken goal on the cusp of the hour mark from skipper Marco Reus ensured a crucial win for Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Monchengladbach in a game that swung like a pendulum for many reasons, including the much-debated VAR.

Meanwhile, the visitors missed the opportunity of moving to an incredible 19 points from their opening eight matches. Given the way they've been playing so far, coupled with the manner in which Lucien Favre's men have been shipping goals of late, they'd definitely be a relieved bunch after the narrow victory.

The game began at an astounding pace, with both sides probing for the opener. The killer's instinct, or what one labels as the final ball, was somewhere not plugged in by either side.

Monchengladbach spurned their chances, which ultimately left them lurching as Reus finally scored after Thorgan Hazard was denied by VAR in the 32nd minute.

Nonetheless, Dortmund secured three vital points, and are now just one behind Marco Rose's men and level with the champions in the Bundesliga table.

On that note, let's look at five players who stood out for the home side in their 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

#5 Julian Weigl

Julian Weigl stood up to his task well en route to the clean sheet

Drafted in as a make-shift center-half, Julian Weigl rose to the occasion to help his side maintain the shut-out. He looked extremely comfortable at the heart of defence alongside Mats Hummels.

More so, Weigl was apt with his range of passing, tackling and blocking shots. Although there were a couple of positional errors, he could be forgiven for the mentality and character displayed.

He was quick to sweep across the ground, cover gaps and complement his defensive partner. A handful of last-gasp contributions came in handy as well, as Dortmund scraped the three points.

