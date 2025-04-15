Borussia Dortmund 3(3)-1(5) Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings as Catalans rely on first leg result to squeeze into UEFA Champions League semifinals

Barcelona had to rely on their 4-0 first-leg victory over Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after they lost 3-1 to BVB in the second leg. Serhou Guirassy scored an incredible hat-trick to push the visitors to the very end at the Signal Idunna Park on Tuesday, April 15.

Ad

Guirassy opened the scoring in the 11th minute from the penalty spot to lead the hosts into the break with a narrow lead. Ramy Bensebani set up the Guinea International in the 49th minute before bundling a Fermin Lopez ball into his goal in the 54th minute. Guirassy completed his hat trick in the 76th minute after he finished a poor Ronald Araujo clearance to wrap up a 3-1 win for Dortmund.

Ad

Trending

However, La Blaugrana progressed to the last four thanks to their 4-0 win in the first leg in Catalonia.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 8/10

The veteran Polish keeper had a fine game for Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League second-leg quarterfinal loss to Borussia Dortmund. He made eight saves, preventing 1.31 xGOT, and made nine recoveries.

Joules Kounde- 5.5/10

The French defender was poor for La Blaugrana. He lost three of four duels and failed to make a tackle or recover possession in the match.

Ad

Ronald Araujo- 5/10

The Uruguayan defender's error led to Dortmund's third goal on the night.

Pau Cubarsi- 6/10

The young defender did not impress for his boyhood club on Tuesday. He won two of three duels and completed 56 of 64 passes.

Gerard Martin- 7.5/10

Martin for his side in their 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. He won the most tackles (five) and eight of 13 duels.

Gavi- 7/10

Gavi was decent alongside Frenkie de Jong in the heart of midfield. He completed 25 of 27 passes and created one chance in 59 minutes on the pitch.

Ad

Frankie de Jong- 7/10

The Dutch midfielder had a decent showing in his side's loss to Borussia Dortmund. The Barcelona midfielder completed the most passes (69) and was the most fouled (four) player in the match.

Lamine Yamal- 6/10

The young Spaniard had a rare off-night for La Blaugrana. He lost the most duels in the match (nine) and failed to create a chance or test the hosts' goal in his time on the pitch.

Ad

Fermin Lopez- 7/10

Fermin Lopez was one of the few Barcelona players to impress in Dortmund. He was the most accurate passer, completing 43 of 45 passes. He also put in the cross that gave Barcelona their only goal in the game, thanks to Ramy Bensebani's own goal.

Raphinha- 6/10

The Brazilian star was poor in his side's UEFA Champions League loss on the road. He failed to create a chance, tested the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper once, and lost all three duels he entered in the match.

Ad

Robert Lewandowski- 6/10

The veteran striker was disappointing for La Blaugrana in the UEFA Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund. He created one chance and failed to take a shot in the game.

Barcelona substitutions

Pedri- 6/10

The Spaniard came on for the final 31 minutes of the game. He completed 27 of 29 passes.

Eric Garcia- 6/10

The Spanish defender came on for the final 20 minutes for his side. He completed eight of 11 passes and won two of five duels.

Ad

Ferran Torres- 5/10

The Spaniard came on for the final 20 minutes of the game and had little effect. He managed just two touches against Borussia Dortmund.

Dani Olmo- NA

The Euro 2024 winner came on late and lacked time to affect his side's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More