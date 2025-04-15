Borussia Dortmund 3(3)-1(5) Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings as Catalans rely on first leg result to squeeze into UEFA Champions League semifinals

Barcelona had to rely on their 4-0 first-leg victory over Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after they lost 3-1 to BVB in the second leg. Serhou Guirassy scored an incredible hat-trick to push the visitors to the very end at the Signal Idunna Park on Tuesday, April 15.
Guirassy opened the scoring in the 11th minute from the penalty spot to lead the hosts into the break with a narrow lead. Ramy Bensebani set up the Guinea International in the 49th minute before bundling a Fermin Lopez ball into his goal in the 54th minute. Guirassy completed his hat trick in the 76th minute after he finished a poor Ronald Araujo clearance to wrap up a 3-1 win for Dortmund.
However, La Blaugrana progressed to the last four thanks to their 4-0 win in the first leg in Catalonia.
Barcelona player ratings
Wojciech Szczęsny- 8/10
The veteran Polish keeper had a fine game for Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League second-leg quarterfinal loss to Borussia Dortmund. He made eight saves, preventing 1.31 xGOT, and made nine recoveries.
Joules Kounde- 5.5/10
The French defender was poor for La Blaugrana. He lost three of four duels and failed to make a tackle or recover possession in the match.
Ronald Araujo- 5/10
The Uruguayan defender's error led to Dortmund's third goal on the night.
Pau Cubarsi- 6/10
The young defender did not impress for his boyhood club on Tuesday. He won two of three duels and completed 56 of 64 passes.
Gerard Martin- 7.5/10
Martin for his side in their 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. He won the most tackles (five) and eight of 13 duels.
Gavi- 7/10
Gavi was decent alongside Frenkie de Jong in the heart of midfield. He completed 25 of 27 passes and created one chance in 59 minutes on the pitch.
Frankie de Jong- 7/10
The Dutch midfielder had a decent showing in his side's loss to Borussia Dortmund. The Barcelona midfielder completed the most passes (69) and was the most fouled (four) player in the match.
Lamine Yamal- 6/10
The young Spaniard had a rare off-night for La Blaugrana. He lost the most duels in the match (nine) and failed to create a chance or test the hosts' goal in his time on the pitch.
Fermin Lopez- 7/10
Fermin Lopez was one of the few Barcelona players to impress in Dortmund. He was the most accurate passer, completing 43 of 45 passes. He also put in the cross that gave Barcelona their only goal in the game, thanks to Ramy Bensebani's own goal.
Raphinha- 6/10
The Brazilian star was poor in his side's UEFA Champions League loss on the road. He failed to create a chance, tested the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper once, and lost all three duels he entered in the match.
Robert Lewandowski- 6/10
The veteran striker was disappointing for La Blaugrana in the UEFA Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund. He created one chance and failed to take a shot in the game.
Barcelona substitutions
Pedri- 6/10
The Spaniard came on for the final 31 minutes of the game. He completed 27 of 29 passes.
Eric Garcia- 6/10
The Spanish defender came on for the final 20 minutes for his side. He completed eight of 11 passes and won two of five duels.
Ferran Torres- 5/10
The Spaniard came on for the final 20 minutes of the game and had little effect. He managed just two touches against Borussia Dortmund.
Dani Olmo- NA
The Euro 2024 winner came on late and lacked time to affect his side's game.