Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: 3 best players for Dortmund | Bundesliga 2019-20

Lucien Favre's side put in a top-notch performance against a difficult Leverkusen team.

Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways after they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen by 4 goals to nil in their fourth Bundesliga match of the season.

Although the game was very much open-ended and Leverkusen registered more shots, they were unable to score. In the end, Dortmund demonstrated their quality with clinical finishing.

Paco Alcácer scored with his first sight of goal in the 28th minute with an exquisite volley from Achraf Hakimi’s cross. Marco Reus scored Dortmund’s second in the 50th minute after a cross from Jadon Sancho.

Sancho provided again with a cross for Raphaël Guerreiro in the 83rd minute. Reus finished the rout at the end of the match with a delivery from Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Without further ado, let us look at the three Dortmund players who were crucial to their third win of the season.

#1 Marco Reus

Marco Reus (centre) was a happy man as he scored a brace against Leverkusen.

The Borussia Dortmund captain gave a performance that befitted his experience and abilities as an attacking player. Playing centrally in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Marco Reus caused havoc amongst the Leverkusen defenders.

He was able to pick the ball up deep from midfield and start counterattacks by linking up with the players in front of him, such as Sancho and Alcacer. The link-up between the three players nearly yielded a goal for the German at the 20-minute mark. Sancho fed the ball to Alcacer, who in turn played a reverse pass to Reus. The resulting shot was saved sharply by Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky.

The 30-year-old continually drove forward into the box and highlighted his attacking prowess. He ultimately got his goal, when he slotted the ball past Hradecky in the 50th minute after a low cross from Sancho into the box.

Reus scored his second goal in the last moments of the match with a simple tap in after he was fed through by Jacob Bruun Larsen. Overall, it was an impressive all-round performance by the Germany international.

Paco Alcacer and Reus linked up well.

