Borussia Dortmund complete signing of Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim

Suprodip Ghosal 20 // 21 May 2019, 20:43 IST

Nico Schulz completes a transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Hoffenheim

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund have begun their transfer window business by announcing the signing of Nico Schulz from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The 26-year-old German international has signed a long-term contract at the club that will keep him at the Westfalenstadion till 30 June 2024 for a fee in the region of €30 million.

In case you didn't know...

Schulz joined Hoffenheim from Borussia Monchengladbach in July 2017 for €3 million and has developed into a key figure in the Hoffenheim side. He made 71 appearances for the Die Kraichgauer and his performances earned him a call-up to the national team. He can play anywhere on the left flank from defence to attack which makes him a very versatile option to have in the squad.

The heart of the matter

A pacy, athletic and physical player with good technical abilities, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was all praises about the player :

"Nico Schulz is a defender who has made a significant leap as a player in recent years. Just like the Germany national team has, we'll benefit from his physicality, pace and dynamism. A player with fighting spirit and hunger for success is a boon for any team."

The former Hertha Berlin youth academy player is very happy with his move to Dortmund and will relish the opportunity to play in top tier European football once again next season. Schulz said:

"Borussia Dortmund is a top club whose team plays a football that simply suits me and my style. I think I can help the team with my way of playing. Together we can achieve great things."

What's next?

With the addition of Nico Schulz, Portuguese international Raphael Guerriero might be leaving the club this summer as he has potential interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

With his contract expiring next summer, Dortmund might end up cashing in on the player. It's been a hard-fought journey to the top for Nico Schulz and his fight has been rewarded with a move to one of the top clubs in Germany.