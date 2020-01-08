Borussia Dortmund determined to not let Jadon Sancho leave in January

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are determined to not let Jadon Sancho leave the club in January, Sky Sports reports. The Englishman has generated interest from quite a few European powerhouses this season.

However, the Bundesliga side will not listen to offers for Sancho in the winter transfer window, it is understood.

The Englishman has been in fine form this season as well and has nine goals and as many assists from 15 appearances in the Bundesliga. He has also scored twice and set up two goals in five games in the UEFA Champions League and is one of the hottest properties in European football at the moment.

Clubs are keeping tabs on his development, but the Black and Yellows are adamant that Sancho will not leave the club this month.

Sancho does not have a release clause in his contract

The Englishman joined the Bundesliga side in the summer of 2017 and quickly established himself as one of the brightest young talents in football. His current contract with Dortmund runs till June 2022.

Interestingly, Sancho does not have a release clause in his contract, which means that prizing him away from Dortmund could be a tough and expensive task.

Dortmund are aware that Sancho will be moving away from the club in the future, but are reluctant to let him leave in January because they feel that it will not be possible to find a replacement within this month.

As such, most of the European clubs might have to hold tight until the summer to ignite a battle for the Englishman’s signature.

European heavyweights like Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all said to be monitoring him at the moment and have all enquired about him.

