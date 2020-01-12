Borussia Dortmund interested in signing Achraf Hakimi on a permanent deal; Klostermann, Aarons lined up as alternatives

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Hakimi has been sensational for Dortmund during his loan spell.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund want to sign Achraf Hakimi on a permanent deal in the summer, but it’s unclear as to whether Real Madrid will allow this move to materialise.

Hakimi joined Dortmund on a two-year loan deal from the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018 and has been one of their best performers ever since.

His chemistry on the right-wing with Jadon Sancho has been the cornerstone of Dortmund’s scintillating attacking displays.

During his time at the Signal Iduna Park, Hakimi has scored nine goals, whilst assisting another 13 in 54 appearances for Die Borussen.

Dortmund’s current deal for Hakimi with Madrid doesn’t allow them to buy the right-back at the end of his loan spell, but they have a right to match any offer made for the Moroccan.

On being quizzed about what the future holds for him, Hakimi made it pretty clear that he was happy at Dortmund, but couldn’t say for certain where he’ll be plying his trade next season.

"At the end of the day, I have to weigh my options: What speaks for Dortmund, and what could I expect in Madrid?"

"My heart is divided between Madrid and Dortmund. What I can say is that I'm happy to be at Dortmund. I feel very well."

If Dortmund ultimately fail to land Hakimi, the other options under consideration by the club are RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann and Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

Advertisement

Lucien Favre is a huge admirer of Klostermann, courtesy his ability to be able to play anywhere across the backline, whilst 19-year-old Aarons is being considered as an option if the former decides to renew his contract with Leipzig, which runs out next summer.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog