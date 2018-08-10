Borussia Dortmund's Season Opening exclusively on Sportskeeda

Borussia Dortmund's iconic Signal-Iduna-Park

Borussia Dortmund will hold their traditional annual BVB Season Opening at the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund this Saturday, August 11. Sportskeeda is proud to offer you exclusive coverage of the event live from Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants have announced numerous highlights for their Season Opening, which promises to be a fitting kick-off to an eventful 2018/19 season for the club. BVB is eager to impress in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and the UEFA Champions League under the helm of new head coach Lucien Favre.

BVB Fan Fest

The BVB Season Opening will start at 12 am local time (3.30 pm IST) with a huge fan fest directly opposite the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK at the Strobelallee. The fan fest will offer various entertaining attractions for kids and adults as well, while fans will also have the opportunity to buy BVB merchandise from the XXL Outdoor Fan Shop under the north stand of the stadium.

Legends Game - Borussia Dortmund vs Liverpool FC

One of the biggest highlights of the day will take place at 6 pm (9.30 pm IST) at the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK: A Legends Match between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC. The Borussia Dortmund Legends Team will feature players such as Karl-Heinz Riedle, Marcio Amoroso, Paul Lambert, Jan Koller and Dede. Patrik Berger, Ian Rush, Luis Garcia and Robbie Fowler will be part of the Liverpool FC Legends Team.

First Team Presentation

The climax of the BVB Season Opening will be the presentation of Borussia Dortmund’s first team at 7.30 pm (11 pm IST). BVB fans will have a chance to cheer their stars and to welcome the new signings such as Belgium international Axel Witsel.

Sportskeeda's coverage from Dortmund

Sportskeeda is offering you an exclusive chance to follow the BVB Season Opening throughout the day on our social media channels. Our coverage will include Facebook & Instagram Live Videos, stories, interviews and much more. Like and follow our Sportskeeda Facebook and Instagram accounts to experience one of the most iconic clubs in the world: Borussia Dortmund!