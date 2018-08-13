Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Borussia Dortmund's Season Opening pleases young and old BVB fans

Chris Punnakkattu Daniel
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
609   //    13 Aug 2018, 15:00 IST

Egyptian star Mohamed Zidan and 1990 FIFA World Cup winner Karl-Heinz Riedle celebrating during the Borussia Dortmund vs Liverpool FC Legends Match at the BVB Season Opening on August 11, 2018. (© CPD Football / arunfoot)
Egyptian star Mohamed Zidan and 1990 FIFA World Cup winner Karl-Heinz Riedle celebrating during the Borussia Dortmund vs Liverpool FC Legends Match at the BVB Season Opening on August 11, 2018. (© CPD Football / arunfoot)

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund successfully held their traditional annual BVB Season Opening as thousands of fans gathered in and around the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund on Saturday, August 11.

Fan Fest entertain families and fans

The BVB Season Opening kicked off at 12 am with a huge fan fest directly opposite to the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK at the parking area P7 at the Strobelallee. The fan fest welcomed young and old BVB fans and families while offering various entertaining attractions, a XXL Outdoor Fan Shop and info booths run by Borussia Dortmund and the club sponsors.

"Deluxe the Radioband", Jo Marie Dominiak and Kasche Kartner entertained the visitors with live music on a big stage, while football freestyler Marcel Gurk impressed everyone with his skills.

The action inside the iconic SIGNAL IDUNA PARK started at 4 pm, with the presentation of the non-football departments and teams of the club, before the focus turned to a Legends Match between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC.

BVB win Legends Match against Liverpool

The Legends Match unfolded into an entertaining encounter. Borussia Dortmund's newly founded Legends Team featured players such as Karl-Heinz Riedle, Márcio Amoroso, Dede, Paul Lambert, Jan Koller, Júlio César and many other greats of the past. Liverpool fielded a team led by club legend Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Luis García.

BVB's Switzerland legend Stéphane Chapuisat (8') opened the score sheet from the penalty spot, but former Netherlands international Erik Meijer (19') poked in from close range to score the equaliser. Dortmund restored their lead in the 23rd minute as Mladen Petric impressed with a clinical left-footed strike.

Liverpool managed to level the scoreline once again when former Indian Super League (ISL) star Luis García rounded the BVB goalkeeper and slotted home in the 40th minute.

Marcio Amoroso (53') secured the BVB Legends a 3-2 win when the former Brazil international fired a cross from Leonardo Dede into the back of the net.

New signings unveiled during team presentation

The BVB Season Opening reached its climax after the game with the presentation of Borussia Dortmund's first team. Approximately 30,000 fans welcomed new head coach Lucien Favre and the squad led by captain Marco Reus.

The club also unveiled the new signings such as Belgium international Axel Witsel under the roaring applause of the BVB supporters.

Borussia Dortmund look forward to an eventful new 2018/19 season with challenges in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and the UEFA Champions League.

BVB concluded their pre-season with a 1-0 win against Serie A side SS Lazio yesterday. Marco Reus scored the lone goal of the match played at the Stadion Essen in the city of Essen.

Dortmund kick-off their campaign with a DFB-Pokal Round 1 fixture at SpVgg Greuther Fürth on August 20.

Bundesliga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Borussia Dortmund Football Marco Reus Axel Witsel Lucien Favre Bundesliga Teams
Chris Punnakkattu Daniel
CONTRIBUTOR
I'm a creative mind working in football management, consulting and media with close to 20 years of experience in football business and sports media. Consultancy, Project Management and Public Relations for professional football clubs, federations, media and corporates on (Indian) football such as Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, DFB, amongst many others. Indian football expert, writer and blogger. Former COO cum Assistant Editor-in-Chief of IndianFootball.Com and its parent company. #CPDFootball
