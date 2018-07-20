Borussia Dortmund squad for International Champions Cup

Borussia Dortmund US Tour 2018

With Bundesliga season beginning in a months time, Borussia Dortmund looks set to challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title. The Dortmund based club will start their International Champions Cup campaign against reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City on the 20th of July in Chicago.

Borussia Dortmund had a rather average season last time out which saw them sacking Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger in the same season after just edging Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference for the 4th and final Champions League spot while failing to qualify to the knockout stages of the Champions League and kicked out in the round of 16 in the Europa League ,against RB Salzburg, as well as DFB-Pokal

Dortmund has bolstered their squad with signings of Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi(on loan from Real Madrid), French defender Abdou Diallo, Eric Oelschlagel, Thomas Delaney, Marius Wolf, Marwin Hitz as Lucian Favre looks to refresh his squad ahead of the campaign.

Manager Lucian Favre is without the injured Julian Weigl while Raphael Guerreiro, Shinji Kagawa, Thomas Delaney, Roman Bürki, Manuel Akanji have all been given extended holidays after their World Cup stint.

Borussia Dortmund starts off their International Champions Cup campaign against Manchester City on the 20th of July followed by another against Liverpool on 22nd of July and ends their campaign against Benfica on 25th of July.

Borussia Dortmund Squad

New signing Abdou Diallo in pre-season training

Goalkeeper: Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlägel, Jonas Hupe

Defender: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Abdou Diallo, Jeremy Toljan, Sebastian Rode, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Omar Toprak, Achraf Hakimi, Amos Pieper, Tim Sechelmann

Midfielder: Jodan Sancho, Nuri Sahin, Mahmoud Dahoud, André Schürrle, Denzil Boadu

Forward: Mario Götze, Marco Reus, Alexander Isak, Marius Wolf, Maximilian Philipp, Christian Pulisic, Sergio Gómez Martín, Dženis Burnić, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sören Dieckmann

Borussia Dortmund Fixtures and Venues

20th July, Friday: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Soldier Field, Chicago

22nd July, Sunday: Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

25 July, Wednesday: Benfica vs Borussia Dortmund, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh