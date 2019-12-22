Borussia Dortmund Transfer News: BVB make initial approach for Marcus Thuram

German giants Borussia Dortmund have made an approach for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, according to a report by GFFN. The Frenchman, who is the son of former French World Cup-winning defender Lillian Thuram, moved to Borussia Park from Guingamp for a mere €9m in the summer of 2019.

Thuram has made quite the impact for Marco Rose's exciting Monchengladbach side, scoring 10 goals and assisting 6 over 25 games across the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Europa League.

Dortmund have been named as one of the clubs seriously interested in signing RB Salzburg's goalscoring sensation Erling Håland, and are up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United and Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig. Dortmund could perhaps move for the 22-year-old Frenchman should the Norwegian opt to move to Old Trafford or the Red Bull Arena.

The report states that BVB manager Lucien Favre has personally approached a figure close to Thuram in order to know his availability. Considering that he is contracted to Monchengladbach till June 2023, though, the deal might be more complicated than it appears.

Dortmund sit in 4th place on the Bundesliga table, trailing defending champions Bayern Munich by 3 points and Rose's league leaders by 7 points. They are also set to play Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Since Paco Alcacer is the only fit traditional number 9 at Favre's disposal, Thuram could potentially be a great addition to his squad should he decide to raid his former club.