Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in third place in Group F of the UEFA Champions League and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Lazio by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are at the bottom of their group in the UEFA Champions League and have flattered to deceive this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit defeated TSG Hoffenheim by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a slight edge over AC Milan and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's two victories.

The previous meetings between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League took place in the 2002-03 season, with both teams winning away from home by a 1-0 margin.

AC Milan have lost only two of their 14 matches against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in 2003.

Borussia Dortmund lost their first UEFA Champions League game this season by a 2-0 margin and last suffered defeat in their first two games of a European campaign in the 2017-18 season.

AC Milan have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have started their Serie A campaign on a positive note and will be intent on making their mark on the European front yet again this season. The Rossoneri have impressive players in their ranks and will look to make the most of their form.

Borussia Dortmund have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks and find themselves in a difficult group in Europe this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes