Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

In-form Borussia Dortmund will take on a struggling Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park.

Both teams still have plenty to play for as Borussia Dortmund are chasing a place in the top four, while Arminia Bielefeld are fighting to stave off relegation.

Arminia Bielefeld are currently in the relegation playoff spot in the Bundesliga table, and could move out of the bottom three if they avoid defeat against Edin Terzic’s side.

Stopping Dortmund will be easier said than done, though, as Die Schwarzgelben are in a good run of form, and have won two of their last three games in all competitions.

Arminia Bielefeld have picked up just one point in their last four games in the Bundesliga, and will go into the fixture as the underdogs.

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund have dominated the recent meetings between the two teams, but the overall head-to-head record is a lot closer than many would presume.

Bielefeld have had the upper hand 12 times in this fixture, while Dortmund have won 15 times. Eight games have ended in draws. Dortmund are unbeaten in their last six games against Bielefeld, though, and have won four times.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are still without the trio of Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer and Manuel Akanji. Edin Terzic has no new injury blows to worry about.

Lukasz Piszczek, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Roman Burki are back, but it remains to be seen if they will play a part. Piszczek and Hazard are not match fit, while Burki might be given a few more sessions before he is drafted into the starting lineup.

🎙 Terzic:



Injured: Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer and Manuel Akanji

Doubtful: Lukasz Piszczek, Thorgan Hazard, Roman Burki, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Bielefeld don’t have any injury worries ahead of the game, and will be able to field a full strength team against Dortmund.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Mateu Morey; Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud; Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Fabian Kunze, Manuel Prietl; Ritsu Doan, Michel Vlap, Andreas Voglsammer; Fabian Klos

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

The hosts are likely to have too much quality for Arminia Bielefeld on the pitch, and we expect a routine win for Edin Terzic’s side as they look to return to the top four.

Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Arminia Bielefeld