Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Arminia Bielefeld to Signal Iduna Park for a Bundesliga matchday 26 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw away to Augsburg a fortnight ago. Their scheduled trip to Mainz 05 last week was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Arminia Bielefeld fell to a 1-0 defeat to Augsburg on home turf last weekend. Daniel Caligiuri's 50th-minute strike was enough to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat left Die Blauen in 15th spot and they are just two points above the relegation zone. Dortmund are still second and are nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, albeit with a game in hand.

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

BVB have 21 wins from their last 48 matches against Arminia Bielefeld. Saturday's visitors were victorious on 13 occasions, while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Fabian Klos scored a late consolation goal for Bielefeld in a 3-1 defeat on home turf.

Borussia Dortmund form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Borussia Dortmund

The hosts have a raft of fitness issues to worry about ahead of Bielefeld's visit. Steffen Tigges, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Meunier, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer have all been ruled out with injuries.

Captain Marco Reus and talisman Erling Haaland have both returned to training and could make an appearance on Sunday. Raphael Guerreiro and Mats Hummels are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Steffen Tigges, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Meunier, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow 🎙 Marco Rose:



"Erling is now pain-free, which makes him very happy. He's just happy that he's now training with the team every day again and is in a very good mood. First and foremost, it's always about health. Everything else is secondary." 🎙 Marco Rose:"Erling is now pain-free, which makes him very happy. He's just happy that he's now training with the team every day again and is in a very good mood. First and foremost, it's always about health. Everything else is secondary." https://t.co/3zTcFR6Nke

Arminia Bielefeld

Janni Serra is currently carrying a knock, while Nathan de Medina, Joakim Nilsson, Gonzalo Castro, Guilherme Ramos and Florian Kruger tested positive for COVID-19.

Injury: Janni Serra

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nathan de Medina, Joakim Nilsson, Gonzalo Castro, Guilherme Ramos, Florian Kruger

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel (GK); Emre Can, Soumaily Coulibaly, Marin Pongracic; Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard; Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Andres Andrade, Jacob Laursen, Amos Pieper, Cedric Brunner; Fabian Kunze, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Gonzalo Castro, Alessandro Schopf, Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are heavy favorites in the game but they could be hampered by the absences of several key players. However, they should still have too much firepower for a Bielefeld side that have struggled in attack.

Dortmund have been in rampant goalscoring mood on their own turf and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable high-scoring victory.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Edited by Peter P